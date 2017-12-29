The New Year's Honours list 2018

The list covers every nation in the UK. In Kirkwall, Orkney, Margaret Jamieson receives a BEM (British Empire Medal) for her support of local community projects through the Blue Door charity shop. In Falmouth, Cornwall, Geoffrey Evans receives an MBE for his wide-ranging contribution to the community, including over 40 years’ service as a local councillor.

The list includes people who have given their lifetimes to supporting others. Among a wealth of people who have given sustained service to others, two recipients stand out for the length of their contribution. Both are 101 years old: Lt Col. Mordaunt Cohen receives an MBE for his services to Second World War education and Helena Jones receives a BEM for her services to young people and the community in Brecon, Powys. At 18 years old, Lucia Mee is the youngest person on the list. She receives a BEM for services to promoting public awareness about organ donation.

Awards include a knighthood for author Michael Morpurgo, a damehood for businesswoman Vivian Hunt, a knighthood for musician Richard Starkey aka Ringo Starr, a knighthood for singer-songwriter Barry Gibb, a damehood for dancer Darcey Bussell, a damehood for Cathy Warwick, outgoing Chief Executive of the Royal College of Midwives, a damehood for microscopist Professor Pratibha Gai, a damehood for theatre producer Rosemary Squire, a CMG for former astronaut Helen Sharman, a CBE for author Jilly Cooper, a CBE for Head of Women’s Cricket Clare Connor, a CBE for DeepMind founder Demis Hassabis, a CBE for actor Hugh Laurie, a CBE for ex-British Vogue editor Alexandra Shulman, an OBE for PR consultant Lynne Franks, an OBE for England’s Women’s Cricket Team captain Heather Knight, an MBE for hip hop artist Richard Cowie aka Wiley, and an MBE for Paralympian athlete Stefanie Reid.

Following the centenary year of the Order of the British Empire and the Order of the Companions of Honour, this honours list continues to demonstrate the breadth of service given by people from all backgrounds and ethnicities.

In total 1,123 people have received an award:

981 candidates have been selected at BEM, MBE and OBE level: 318 at BEM, 452 at MBE and 211 at OBE

70% of the recipients are people who have undertaken outstanding work in their communities either in a voluntary or paid capacity

551 women are recognised in the List, representing 49% of the total

9.2% of the successful candidates come from a BAME background

5% of the successful candidates consider themselves to have a disability (under the Equality Act 2010)

The centenary year of the Order of the Companions of Honour

2017 has marked the centenary of the Order of the Companion of Honour (CH). Following nine appointments in the Birthday Honours List 2017, the independent committees have now recommended author and historian Lady Antonia Fraser and broadcaster Melvyn, Lord Bragg of Wigton to join the Order. Together with historian and Warder of St. Antony’s College Oxford, Margaret Mcmillan, who is recognised with a CH on the Diplomatic Service and Overseas List, the Order now has its full 65 members for the first time since its institution in 1917.

Women

At the highest levels (CBE and above), awards include a damehood for Rosemary Squire, co-founder of the Ambassador Theatre Group, one of the UK’s foremost theatre producers as well as making a wider voluntary contribution to promotion of the Arts. A CBE goes to Chairman of the Black Cultural Archives, Dawn Hill for her pivotal contribution to recording and celebrating Black history and heritage in the UK. There is an OBE for PR consultant Lynne Franks, whose professional expertise has been put to use promoting causes including social responsibility, women in business and tackling violence against women.

Philanthropy

Philanthropy recommendations include a CBE for Jane Hamlyn, Chairman of the Paul Hamlyn Foundation, which gives grants to help people overcome disadvantage. An OBE goes to Richard Mintz, who has supported a range of causes over the last 50 years. And at MBE, Rosemary Cadbury is recognised for her philanthropic support of a wide variety of community and charitable activities in the West Midlands.

Local communities

In total, 70% of awards in the New Year Honours List will go to people who have undertaken outstanding work in or for their local community, following the Prime Minister’s strategic steer that she would like more honours to go to people contributing to society and their communities. Awards include:

an OBE for Aina Khan, for the protection of women and children in unregistered marriages

an MBE for community volunteer Afrasiab Anwar, for services to building community cohesion in Burnley, Lancashire

an MBE for Susan Coates, who took her first leadership role in the Girlguides aged 18 and who has now spent five decades supporting girls and young women across south west England

an MBE for Sara Fitzsimmons, who co-founded and now directs SiMBA (Simpsons Memory Box Appeal) to support bereaved families at the Simpsons Maternity Ward at the Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh

a BEM for Thomas Allen, whose support of the community in Donemana, Co. Tyrone has been widespread and unstinting over 50 years

a BEM for Alyson Williams, Child and Youth Officer at Swansea Community Farm, who also participates in restorative justice programmes to reduce youth reoffending

a BEM for Henry Arnold, tailor to the Royal Navy and Royal Marines who in his spare time volunteers to support the Royal Marines Cadet Corps in Plymouth

a BEM for Scott Watkin from Ryde, Isle of Wight, who teaches people with learning disabilities about eye care

a BEM goes to Christine Pratt, who has been Director of Blurton Community Hub in Stoke-on-Trent since 2010, working to create a stronger and safer community for residents

The Prime Minister provided a strategic steer to the Main Honours Committee that the honours system should support children and young people to achieve their potential, enhance life opportunities, remove barriers to success and work to tackle discrimination. Among the awards that reflect these priorities are:

a knighthood for Alan Wood, lately Corporate Director of Children and Young People’s Services at Hackney Council

a CBE for Nick Whitfield, Chief Executive of Achieving for Children who has acted as Children Services Commissioner in Sunderland and Reading

an OBE for David Canning, a teacher who is Northern Ireland Coordinator of Project Children, a cross-community project which has facilitated 23,000 young people from opposing sides of the community developing team building skills

an OBE for Naomi Marek, Chief Executive of Sky Badger, whose innovative work has provided online support to over 695,000 families who have children with disabilities or special educational needs

an OBE for John Shallcross, whose voluntary service over 30 years to fundraise for youth clubs in disadvantaged areas has benefited young people across north east England

an OBE for Bartholomew Smith, who founded the Amber Foundation to support young homeless and unemployed people

an MBE for Tunji Akintokun, founder and co-director of Your Future, Your Ambition which aims to inspire children and young adults from ethnically diverse backgrounds to study science, technology, enterprise and maths (STEM) subjects

Education

Around 11% of honours are for work in education. The Education Committee has recommended a damehood for Vice-Chancellor of the University of Liverpool, Professor Janet Beer and a knighthood for Timothy Melville-Ross, Chairman of the Higher Education Funding Council for England. Other senior awards in education include a CBE for Vice-Chancellor of the University of Winchester Joy Carter, a CBE for Principal of Gateshead College Judith Doyle, and a CBE for Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Queen’s University Belfast, Professor Richard English. An MBE goes to Paul Berman, Chair of Trustees at Wargrave House School in Merseyside, which supports development of life skills in children on the autistic spectrum.

Health

Health sector recipients make up 10% of all honours. There is a rich breadth of vocations recognised. There is a Knight Grand Cross for medical scientist Sir Keith Peters; a damehood for Chief Executive of the University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust, Jackie Daniel, a damehood for the outgoing President of the Royal College of Surgeons, Clare Marx and a damehood of the outgoing Chief Executive of the Devon Success Regime and Sustainability and Transformation Plan, Angela Pedder. A CBE goes to Chair of the Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust Michael Giannasi and an MBE to Neelam Farzana, who in 2007 set up The Listening Service to address a gap in provision of mental health support for the BAME community.

Industry and the economy

Industry and the economy make up 11% of this honours list. The Economy Committee recommended a damehood for Scottish businesswoman Susan Rice and a knighthood for Northern Irish businessman and founder of WrightBus William Wright. A CBE goes to Chief Executive of the Wesley Clover Corporation in South Wales, Professor Simon Gibson and to Timothy Rix, Managing Director of family-run Hull-based J R Rix and Sons Ltd.

A number of entrepreneurs and those supporting entrepreneurship are also recognised, including a knighthood for tech investor and philanthropist Ken Olisa and a CBE for co-founder of The Lakes Distillery Nigel Mills. An MBE is awarded to Elizabeth Tappenden, founder of In to Biz Ltd., which supports small business start-ups on the Isle of Wight through training programmes. In the technology sector, awards include a CBE for President of techUK Jacqueline de Rojas and a CBE for Dana Tobak, Chief Executive Officer of Hyperoptic.

Married couple Chrissie Rucker, founder of The White Company, and Nicholas Wheeler, founder of Charles Tyrwhitt Shirts, receive OBEs for their respective services to retail.

Science and technology

Science and technology recipients make up 3% of the List. There is a knighthood for volcanologist Professor Robert Sparks, a knighthood for psephologist Professor John Curtice, a CBE for Deputy Director of the Cancer Research UK Manchester Institute, Professor Caroline Dive, a CBE for statistical epidemiologist Christl Donnelly, and an OBE for Suranga Chandratillake, General Partner at Balderton Capital.

Sport

Awards for sport make up 4% of the total recipients. A number of awards celebrate the success of women’s cricket. There is a CBE for Director of Women’s Cricket Clare Connor, an OBE for the Captain of the World Cup winning England Cricket Team, Heather Knight, an OBE for Head Coach Mark Robinson, an MBE for World Cup 2017 Player of the Tournament Tammy Beaumont and an MBE for World Cup 2017 Player of the Final Anya Shrubsole. Elsewhere there is an OBE for Sarah Lewis, Secretary General of the International Ski Federation. Sue Anstiss, founding director of the Women’s Sport Trust and co-founder of the Women’s Sport Trust charity, receives an MBE for her support of women’s and grassroots sport. Awards for grassroots sport include a BEM for David Woodward, whose voluntary service to youth sport includes being the driving force in establishing a youth hockey coaching network in Rotherham and Sheffield.

The arts, music and dance

In the arts, there is a CBE for co-founder and Director of the Hay Literary Festival, Peter Florence and an OBE for Hay Festival Chair, Revel Guest Albert. In music there is a CBE for President of the Royal College of Music, Professor Jonathan Freeman-Attwood, an OBE for Sarah Alexander, Chief Executive of the National Youth Orchestra and an OBE for singer-songwriter Marc Almond. There are CBEs for actresses Julia McKenzie and Susan Hampshire, as well as for playwright Peter Nichols. An MBE goes to Lucille Briance, founder of the London Children’s Ballet.

And there are awards to recognise the success of Hull City of Culture 2017, including a CBE for Chief Executive and Director Martin Green and OBEs to Chair Rosie Millard and Executive Director Francesca Heygi.

Law and order

In Law and order, the awards include a knighthood to Craig Mackey, Deputy Commission of the Metropolitan Police Service and an OBE to Jackie Hewitt-Main, CEO of The Cascade Foundation, which supports prisoners with learning needs to develop the skills they need for their future lives. A BEM is awarded to Violet Atkinson, who volunteers with Northumbria Police to educate young people about road safety and the consequences of dangerous driving.

Parliamentary

The Parliamentary and Political Service Committee has recommended a damehood for Cheryl Gillan, MP for Chesham and Amersham, and a CBE for Jo Swinson, MP for East Dunbartonshire. An OBE goes to Ealing Councillor Ranjit Dheer.

Finally, there is an MBE recommended for Deborah Brownson, who has spent the last ten years raising awareness about autism. She wrote the innovative book ‘He’s not Naughty! A Children’s Guide to Autism’ which has helped children, families, schools, medical professionals and businesses all over the world.

The honours system continues to recognise those doing extraordinary things to support their community and reinforce civic life across the UK. It is built on/relies on nominations put forward by members of the public and we urge everybody to nominate the person in their lives that they think deserves an honour. We continue to see inspirational action by people up and down the country - and not least in response to significant events such as the Grenfell Tower fire, or recent terrorist attacks.