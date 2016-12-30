The Military Division of the New Years Honours list 2017

A total of 38 civilians have also been honoured either for their work in the MOD or in other aspects of Defence. The serving personnel named in the New Year Honours List for 2017 are listed below.

In honouring those who received them this year, Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon said:

It is right that we honour the dedication and commitment displayed by the men and woman in our Armed Forces whose service goes above and beyond. Their work will help ensure that Britain stands ready to face any threat as we continue to step up our commitments in Europe and across the world.

ROYAL NAVY AWARDS

PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST HONOURABLE ORDER OF THE BATH

As Companions

Major General Martin Linn SMITH, MBE

Chaplain of the Fleet Ian James WHEATLEY, QHC

PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST EXCELLENT ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

As Commanders

Rear Admiral Christopher Reginald Summers GARDNER

Rear Admiral Graeme Angus MACKAY

Commodore Inga Jane KENNEDY, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Naval Nursing Service

As Officers

Commodore Alistair John ADAMS

Commander Alastair Neil Spencer GRAHAM, MVO

Captain (now Commodore) Thomas Edward MANSON

Captain Philip Kenneth MILBURN

Captain Simon Richard PETITT

Commander Judith Helen TERRY

Commander Mark Adrian WILLIAMS

As Members

Lieutenant Commander (Acting Commander) Timothy Paul BRIGGS-MOULD

Lieutenant Commander (now Commander) Kara CHADWICK

Petty Officer (Diver) Martin DOHERTY

Warrant Officer 1 (Medical Assistant) Peter Leslie DUNCAN

Warrant Officer 2 Mark ELFVERSON

Warrant Officer 1 Philip GILBY

Warrant Officer 1 Logistics (Supply Chain) Michael HUGHES

Lieutenant Commander Alun John READ

Lieutenant Commander Nicholas REED

Warrant Officer 1 Craig RIACH

QUEEN’S VOLUNTEER RESERVE MEDAL

Lieutenant Commander Alan ROGERS

ARMY AWARDS

PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST HONOURABLE ORDER OF THE BATH

As Companions

Lieutenant General Alexander James Sanson STORRIE, CBE

Major General Richard John CRIPWELL, CBE

PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST EXCELLENT ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

As Commanders

Colonel Andrew John Pooler BARR, OBE

Brigadier Jeremy Matthew James BENNETT, OBE

Brigadier Andrew Michael CLIFFE

Brigadier Ludwig Karl FORD, MBE

Brigadier Andrew Gordon HUGHES, MBE

As Officers

Colonel Graham Nicholas ADDLEY

Lieutenant Colonel Richard MacGregor CROMBIE, Royal Corps of Signals, Army Reserve,

Colonel Jason Saul ETHERINGTON

Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Stuart GARNER, MBE, The Yorkshire Regiment

Lieutenant Colonel Ingrid Elizabeth HALL, Adjutant General’s Corps (Educational and Training Services Branch)

Colonel Richard Maurice HAYHURST

Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Charles Rule HEYWOOD, Royal Tank Regiment

Lieutenant Colonel Toby Alfred Warde INGRAM, MBE, The Royal Regiment of Scotland,

Lieutenant Colonel James Ryan KNIGHT, MBE, Royal Corps of Signals

Lieutenant Colonel Glyn David Cledwyn LLEWELLYN, The Royal Welsh

Lieutenant Colonel Nathan Magunda SEMPALA-NTEGE, Royal Regiment of Artillery

As Members

Warrant Officer Class 2 Lorraine ANDERSON, The Royal Logistic Corps, Army Reserve,

Major Andrew James BOURNE, The Mercian Regiment

Major Thomas Andrew Watson CAIRNCROSS, The Rifles

Major Dale Martin CLARKE, Royal Regiment of Artillery, Army Reserve

Major Vance Robert Thomas CROW, The Royal Irish Regiment

Captain Anthony Mark DALE, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, Army Reserve

Acting Lieutenant Colonel Mark Robert Sean DILLON, TD, Adjutant General’s Corps, (Royal Military Police), Army Reserve

Staff Sergeant Ian James FLANNIGAN, Royal Corps of Signals

Staff Sergeant Christopher Michael FOWLER, Intelligence Corps

Major Graham James GOODEY, The Royal Anglian Regiment

Staff Sergeant Andrew HARRISON, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

Major Christopher Ashley HEAD, MC, The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers

Colour Serjeant Mark Christopher Charles HOLLOWAY, The Rifles

Warrant Officer Class 1 Barry John Michael HOOK, The Royal Logistic Corps

Sergeant Benjamin Ian HUGHES, Corps of Royal Engineers

Major Mark Stuart JONES, Corps of Royal Engineers

Major Stephen John KILLICK, The Parachute Regiment

Warrant Officer Class 2 Mark Anthony LOADER, The Parachute Regiment, 24901715

Major Karol Adam MAMOS, MM, The Parachute Regiment

Major Darren Keith McCLEERY, The Royal Irish Regiment

Captain Mark McDOUGALL, MC, The Parachute Regiment

Sergeant Alex George MENYA, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch)

Major Jonathan Patrick George MILLS, The Rifles

Major Martin Patrick MORRISSEY, The Royal Lancers

Acting Sergeant Emmanuel Ikemefuna OTTIH, The Royal Logistic Corps

Major Jake Simon POUNDS, The Parachute Regiment

Major Frank Stanley REEVES, The Royal Regiment of Scotland

Sergeant Jonathan Michael RIGG, Royal Corps of Signals, Army Reserve

Staff Sergeant John Joseph Patrick ROCK, The Royal Logistic Corps, Army Reserve

Major Robert Hugh Durnford O’NEIL ROE, The Rifles

Major Andrew Christopher RYAN, The Mercian Regiment

Staff Sergeant Clare RYAN, The Royal Logistic Corps

Major Steven George SMALL, The Royal Regiment of Scotland

Acting Colonel Christopher Hugh SHARWOOD-SMITH, Army Cadet Force

Acting Captain Verna Jacqueline BURRELL-TAYLOR, Combined Cadet Force

Major Edward Patrick THOMPSON, Corps of Royal Engineers

Warrant Officer Class 2 Mathew John TUCKER, Intelligence Corps

Captain David Trevor Martin WELFORD, The King’s Royal Hussars

Major Simon David WHITAKER, The Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment

ROYAL RED CROSS

As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class

Major Jennifer Anne RITCHIE, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps

QUEEN’S VOLUNTEER RESERVES MEDAL

Warrant Officer Class 1 Adrian David KEEBLE, Royal Corps of Signals, Army Reserve

Warrant Officer Class 1 Christopher Elwood KLASS, Royal Corps of Signals, Army Reserve

Major Ian Christopher McAULIFFE, Royal Army Medical Corps, Army Reserve

Major Andre Lawrence PRUDENT, The Rifles, Army Reserve

Warrant Officer Class 2 Ian QUIGLEY, The Parachute Regiment, Army Reserve

ROYAL AIR FORCE AWARDS

PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST EXCELLENT ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

As a Knight Commanders

Air Marshal Richard Frank GARWOOD, CB, CBE DFC

Air Marshal Graham Edward STACEY, CB, MBE

PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION

OF THE MOST HONOURABLE ORDER OF THE BATH

As Companions

Air Vice-Marshal Susan Catherine GRAY, OBE

Air Vice-Marshal Richard John KNIGHTON

PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST EXCELLENT ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

As Commanders

Air Commodore Damian Robert ALEXANDER

Air Commodore Richard Paul BARROW, OBE

Air Commodore Keith Hugh Robert BETHELL

As Officers

Group Captain Andrew Charles GUDGEON

Group Captain Nicholas John KNIGHT

Group Captain James Grant LEGGAT, Royal Air Force Volunteer Reserve

Group Captain Clive Andrew MONTELLIER

Group Captain Daniel Jonathan STORR

Wing Commander Duncan Joseph George STUBBS

As Members

Warrant Officer Mark BAKER

Senior Aircraftman Thomas James BERRY

Flight Lieutenant Crispin Nicholas BOND

Squadron Leader Shaun David BURTON

Warrant Officer Alan David CLEMINSON

Squadron Leader Andrew Timothy CRICHTON, Royal Air Force Volunteer Reserve (Training)

Senior Aircraftman Shayne Daniel HADLAND

Squadron Leader Michael Richard LING

Squadron Leader Duncan Charles MASON,

Warrant Officer Karen Elizabeth PINNION

Sergeant Gary David ROBINSON

Warrant Officer Francis SINCLAIR

Wing Commander Benjamin Philip TRAPNELL

ROYAL RED CROSS

As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class

Warrant Officer Lee BOND