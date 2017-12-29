News story
The Military Division of The New Year Honours List 2018
109 service personnel have been granted by Her Majesty the Queen in the annual New Year Honours list.
A total of 44 civilians have also been honoured either for their work in the MOD or in other aspects of Defence. The serving personnel named in the New Year Honours List for 2018 are listed below.
In honouring those who received honours this year, Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said:
“Our Armed Forces are the best in the world, and the men and women receiving honours today have gone above and beyond the call of duty in order to keep this country safe. Their diligence and dedication in the line of service has been unwavering and ensured that Britain remains ready as we face intensifying threats at home and abroad.”
ROYAL NAVY AWARDS
PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST HONOURABLE ORDER OF THE BATH
As Knight Commander
Vice Admiral Simon Jonathan WOODCOCK, OBE
As Companions
Rear Admiral Keith Edward BLOUNT, OBE
PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST EXCELLENT ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE
As Commanders
Commodore Ross ALBON, OBE
Commodore Ian SHIPPERLEY, ADC
Rear Admiral Richard STOKES
Commodore Phillip James TITTERTON, OBE
As Officers
Commander Johanna DEAKIN
Commodore David Graham ELFORD, ADC
Captain Clayton Richard Allan FISHER,
Lieutenant Colonel Damian Jon HUNTINGFORD
Commander Peter John PIPKIN
Commander Philip Charles RICHARDSON
Captain Stephen John THOMPSON
As Members
Warrant Officer 1 (Communications Technician) David John BAGNALL
Major Kevin Charles CARTER, GM
Colour Sergeant Daniel Gad CURTIS
Major Edward Charles Malet HALL
Lieutenant Commander (now Commander) Richard Paul HEWITT
Commander John LEA
Lieutenant Commander David Francis MCINERNEY
Warrant Officer 1 (Seaman) Robert RATCLIFFE
Lieutenant Commander (Acting Commander) Stephen Eric SAYWELL-HALL
Surgeon Lieutenant Commander Manish TAYAL
Lieutenant Commander David Nicholas WILCOCKS
QUEEN’S VOLUNTEER RESERVE MEDAL
Corporal Timothy BYROM
ARMY AWARDS
PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST HONOURABLE ORDER OF THE BATH
As Companions
Major General Angus Stuart James FAY
Acting Lieutenant General Ivan HOOPER
PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST EXCELLENT ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE
As Commanders
Brigadier Alastair James AITKEN, OBE
Acting Brigadier (now Brigadier) Barry William BENNETT, OBE
Brigadier Iain Graham HARRISON, OBE
Brigadier John Henry RIDGE
As Officers
Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Richard BAKER, The Rifles
Colonel Nicholas Hugh De Renzy CHANNER, 3 Scots
Lieutenant Colonel Richard George HALLETT, The Royal Logistic Corps
Warrant Officer Class 1 Glenn John HAUGHTON, Grenadier Guards
Lieutenant Colonel Rachel Samantha HAWES, Royal Army Medical Corps, Army Reserve
Colonel Neill Allan PAGE
Lieutenant Colonel Rhodri David PHILLIP, Royal Army Medical Corps
Lieutenant Colonel Victoria Caroline REID, MBE, The Royal Logistic Corps
Colonel Michael Peter SYKES
Lieutenant Colonel Geoffrey John WHATMOUGH, Royal Regiment of Artillery
As Members
Acting Lieutenant Colonel James BAIN, Combined Cadet Force
Major David Andrew BARRINGER, Corps of Army Music
Major Adam Christopher BIRLEY, Corps of Royal Engineers
Acting Corporal Thomas Oliver BRIGGS, Royal Corps of Signals
Captain Kevin KIRKHAM-BROWN, Royal Corps of Signals, Army Reserve
Captain (now Acting Major) Glen Paul BULLIVANT, Royal Army Medical Corps
Corporal (now Sergeant) Craig CARDY, Corps of Royal Engineers
Major Andrew John CARTER, Royal Regiment of Artillery
Major John Robert CHETTY, The Parachute Regiment
Staff Sergeant (now Sergeant) Louis John CLEARY, Royal Corps of Signals, (now Army Reserve)
Major Barry James COOKE, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch)
Major (now Acting Lieutenant Colonel) Oliver Philip Butler DOBSON, The Royal Regiment of Scotland
Captain Martin Geoffrey DOHERTY, Royal Regiment of Artillery
Warrant Officer Class 1 George Richard DOUGLAS, The Royal Irish Regiment, Army Reserve
Warrant Officer Class 1 Roy Paul DUFFIN, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, Army Reserve
Major Damian John FLANAGAN, The Rifles
Lieutenant Colonel Richard Michael GARBUTT, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers
Lieutenant Colonel Timothy John GILLIES, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers
Major Paul Dennis HEADINGTON, The Parachute Regiment
Staff Sergeant David Mark JONES, Intelligence Corps
Sergeant Christopher Robert JORDAN, The Parachute Regiment
Major (now Lieutenant Colonel) Edwyn Nicholas LAUNDERS, Welsh Guards
Staff Sergeant (now Warrant Officer Class 2) Adrienne Richelle LAVERY, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch)
Major (now Acting Lieutenant Colonel) James Douglas Louther LEASK, Scots Guards
Warrant Officer Class 1 John Richard LEWIS, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers
Lieutenant Colonel Lorraine Elizabeth MARKHAM, Intelligence Corps
Warrant Officer Class 2 Neil McRae MARTIN, The Royal Logistic Corps, Army Reserve
Warrant Officer Class 2 Todd William McCARTNEY, Intelligence Corps
Sergeant (now Staff Sergeant) Matthew Robert McGLOWN, Royal Corps of Signals
Major (now Acting Lieutenant Colonel) Andrew Thomas George McLANNAHAN, The Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment
Captain Timothy Shanti HOLMES-MITRA, Royal Canadian Corps of Signals, (now General Service Corps Army Reserve)
Lieutenant Colonel Paula Janet NICHOLAS, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch)
Major (now Acting Lieutenant Colonel) Thomas Michael PARSONS, Scots Guards
Captain Simon Colin PATERSON, Intelligence Corps
Major Richard William ROBERTS, Corps of Royal Engineers
Major Bijayant SHERCHAN, The Royal Gurkha Rifles
Major John Patrick TYMON, Army Air Corps
Captain (now Acting Major) Grant WALLACE, Royal Corps of Signals
Major Aaron John WEST, The Rifles
ROYAL RED CROSS
As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class
Lieutenant Colonel Simon DAVIES, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps, Army Reserve
QUEEN’S VOLUNTEER RESERVES MEDAL
Warrant Officer Class 2 Peter Lewis GLIWITZKI, The Mercian Regiment, Army Reserve
Warrant Officer Class 1 Nigel Christian MARSHALL, Corps of Royal Engineers, Army Reserve
Sergeant Alan RAINEY, The Royal Logistic Corps, Army Reserve
Warrant Officer Class 2 Steven SINGLETON, The Parachute Regiment, Army Reserve
Lieutenant Colonel Gillian Heather WILKINSON, The Royal Logistic Corps, Army Reserve
ROYAL AIR FORCE AWARDS
PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST HONOURABLE ORDER OF THE BATH
As Companions
Air Vice-Marshal The Honourable Richard John Martin BROADBRIDGE, QHS
Air Vice-Marshal (The Venerable) Jonathan Paul Michael CHAFFEY, QHC
PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST EXCELLENT ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE
As Commanders
Group Captain Richard DAVIES
Air Commodore Alan Kenneth GILLESPIE
Group Captain (now Air Commodore) Michael John SMEATH, MBE
As Officers
Group Captain Andrew Edgar BATTYE
Wing Commander Sean DONOGHUE
Wing Commander Darryn George RAWLINS
Group Captain Roland Stephen SMITH
As Members
Wing Commander Edward CHALLONER, Royal Air Force Volunteer Reserve (Training)
Wing Commander John Howard DAVIES
Flight Sergeant Alison Frances FISHER
Squadron Leader Martin GERAGHTY
Corporal Liam Paul GRIME
Warrant Officer Alan Stuart HART
Squadron Leader Scott Smith MACCOLL
Squadron Leader Thomas Martin MCMORROW, Royal Air Force Volunteer Reserve (Training)
Sergeant (now Flight Sergeant) Louise Mary MULLEN
Corporal Anthony MULLER
Squadron Leader James Andrew SCHOFIELD Warrant Officer Robert Ernest WEAVING
Warrant Officer Shobha EARL, Royal Auxiliary Air Force,
Squadron Leader (now Flight Lieutenant) Norman McKay GRAY, Royal Auxiliary Air Force