The Military Division of The New Year Honours List 2018

A total of 44 civilians have also been honoured either for their work in the MOD or in other aspects of Defence. The serving personnel named in the New Year Honours List for 2018 are listed below.

In honouring those who received honours this year, Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

“Our Armed Forces are the best in the world, and the men and women receiving honours today have gone above and beyond the call of duty in order to keep this country safe. Their diligence and dedication in the line of service has been unwavering and ensured that Britain remains ready as we face intensifying threats at home and abroad.”

ROYAL NAVY AWARDS

PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST HONOURABLE ORDER OF THE BATH

As Knight Commander

Vice Admiral Simon Jonathan WOODCOCK, OBE

As Companions

Rear Admiral Keith Edward BLOUNT, OBE

PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST EXCELLENT ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

As Commanders

Commodore Ross ALBON, OBE

Commodore Ian SHIPPERLEY, ADC

Rear Admiral Richard STOKES

Commodore Phillip James TITTERTON, OBE

As Officers

Commander Johanna DEAKIN

Commodore David Graham ELFORD, ADC

Captain Clayton Richard Allan FISHER,

Lieutenant Colonel Damian Jon HUNTINGFORD

Commander Peter John PIPKIN

Commander Philip Charles RICHARDSON

Captain Stephen John THOMPSON

As Members

Warrant Officer 1 (Communications Technician) David John BAGNALL

Major Kevin Charles CARTER, GM

Colour Sergeant Daniel Gad CURTIS

Major Edward Charles Malet HALL

Lieutenant Commander (now Commander) Richard Paul HEWITT

Commander John LEA

Lieutenant Commander David Francis MCINERNEY

Warrant Officer 1 (Seaman) Robert RATCLIFFE

Lieutenant Commander (Acting Commander) Stephen Eric SAYWELL-HALL

Surgeon Lieutenant Commander Manish TAYAL

Lieutenant Commander David Nicholas WILCOCKS

QUEEN’S VOLUNTEER RESERVE MEDAL

Corporal Timothy BYROM

ARMY AWARDS

PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST HONOURABLE ORDER OF THE BATH

As Companions

Major General Angus Stuart James FAY

Acting Lieutenant General Ivan HOOPER

PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST EXCELLENT ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

As Commanders

Brigadier Alastair James AITKEN, OBE

Acting Brigadier (now Brigadier) Barry William BENNETT, OBE

Brigadier Iain Graham HARRISON, OBE

Brigadier John Henry RIDGE

As Officers

Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Richard BAKER, The Rifles

Colonel Nicholas Hugh De Renzy CHANNER, 3 Scots

Lieutenant Colonel Richard George HALLETT, The Royal Logistic Corps

Warrant Officer Class 1 Glenn John HAUGHTON, Grenadier Guards

Lieutenant Colonel Rachel Samantha HAWES, Royal Army Medical Corps, Army Reserve

Colonel Neill Allan PAGE

Lieutenant Colonel Rhodri David PHILLIP, Royal Army Medical Corps

Lieutenant Colonel Victoria Caroline REID, MBE, The Royal Logistic Corps

Colonel Michael Peter SYKES

Lieutenant Colonel Geoffrey John WHATMOUGH, Royal Regiment of Artillery

As Members

Acting Lieutenant Colonel James BAIN, Combined Cadet Force

Major David Andrew BARRINGER, Corps of Army Music

Major Adam Christopher BIRLEY, Corps of Royal Engineers

Acting Corporal Thomas Oliver BRIGGS, Royal Corps of Signals

Captain Kevin KIRKHAM-BROWN, Royal Corps of Signals, Army Reserve

Captain (now Acting Major) Glen Paul BULLIVANT, Royal Army Medical Corps

Corporal (now Sergeant) Craig CARDY, Corps of Royal Engineers

Major Andrew John CARTER, Royal Regiment of Artillery

Major John Robert CHETTY, The Parachute Regiment

Staff Sergeant (now Sergeant) Louis John CLEARY, Royal Corps of Signals, (now Army Reserve)

Major Barry James COOKE, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch)

Major (now Acting Lieutenant Colonel) Oliver Philip Butler DOBSON, The Royal Regiment of Scotland

Captain Martin Geoffrey DOHERTY, Royal Regiment of Artillery

Warrant Officer Class 1 George Richard DOUGLAS, The Royal Irish Regiment, Army Reserve

Warrant Officer Class 1 Roy Paul DUFFIN, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, Army Reserve

Major Damian John FLANAGAN, The Rifles

Lieutenant Colonel Richard Michael GARBUTT, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

Lieutenant Colonel Timothy John GILLIES, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

Major Paul Dennis HEADINGTON, The Parachute Regiment

Staff Sergeant David Mark JONES, Intelligence Corps

Sergeant Christopher Robert JORDAN, The Parachute Regiment

Major (now Lieutenant Colonel) Edwyn Nicholas LAUNDERS, Welsh Guards

Staff Sergeant (now Warrant Officer Class 2) Adrienne Richelle LAVERY, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch)

Major (now Acting Lieutenant Colonel) James Douglas Louther LEASK, Scots Guards

Warrant Officer Class 1 John Richard LEWIS, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

Lieutenant Colonel Lorraine Elizabeth MARKHAM, Intelligence Corps

Warrant Officer Class 2 Neil McRae MARTIN, The Royal Logistic Corps, Army Reserve

Warrant Officer Class 2 Todd William McCARTNEY, Intelligence Corps

Sergeant (now Staff Sergeant) Matthew Robert McGLOWN, Royal Corps of Signals

Major (now Acting Lieutenant Colonel) Andrew Thomas George McLANNAHAN, The Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment

Captain Timothy Shanti HOLMES-MITRA, Royal Canadian Corps of Signals, (now General Service Corps Army Reserve)

Lieutenant Colonel Paula Janet NICHOLAS, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch)

Major (now Acting Lieutenant Colonel) Thomas Michael PARSONS, Scots Guards

Captain Simon Colin PATERSON, Intelligence Corps

Major Richard William ROBERTS, Corps of Royal Engineers

Major Bijayant SHERCHAN, The Royal Gurkha Rifles

Major John Patrick TYMON, Army Air Corps

Captain (now Acting Major) Grant WALLACE, Royal Corps of Signals

Major Aaron John WEST, The Rifles

ROYAL RED CROSS

As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class

Lieutenant Colonel Simon DAVIES, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps, Army Reserve

QUEEN’S VOLUNTEER RESERVES MEDAL

Warrant Officer Class 2 Peter Lewis GLIWITZKI, The Mercian Regiment, Army Reserve

Warrant Officer Class 1 Nigel Christian MARSHALL, Corps of Royal Engineers, Army Reserve

Sergeant Alan RAINEY, The Royal Logistic Corps, Army Reserve

Warrant Officer Class 2 Steven SINGLETON, The Parachute Regiment, Army Reserve

Lieutenant Colonel Gillian Heather WILKINSON, The Royal Logistic Corps, Army Reserve

ROYAL AIR FORCE AWARDS

PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST HONOURABLE ORDER OF THE BATH

As Companions

Air Vice-Marshal The Honourable Richard John Martin BROADBRIDGE, QHS

Air Vice-Marshal (The Venerable) Jonathan Paul Michael CHAFFEY, QHC

PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST EXCELLENT ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

As Commanders

Group Captain Richard DAVIES

Air Commodore Alan Kenneth GILLESPIE

Group Captain (now Air Commodore) Michael John SMEATH, MBE

As Officers

Group Captain Andrew Edgar BATTYE

Wing Commander Sean DONOGHUE

Wing Commander Darryn George RAWLINS

Group Captain Roland Stephen SMITH

As Members

Wing Commander Edward CHALLONER, Royal Air Force Volunteer Reserve (Training)

Wing Commander John Howard DAVIES

Flight Sergeant Alison Frances FISHER

Squadron Leader Martin GERAGHTY

Corporal Liam Paul GRIME

Warrant Officer Alan Stuart HART

Squadron Leader Scott Smith MACCOLL

Squadron Leader Thomas Martin MCMORROW, Royal Air Force Volunteer Reserve (Training)

Sergeant (now Flight Sergeant) Louise Mary MULLEN

Corporal Anthony MULLER

Squadron Leader James Andrew SCHOFIELD Warrant Officer Robert Ernest WEAVING

Warrant Officer Shobha EARL, Royal Auxiliary Air Force,

Squadron Leader (now Flight Lieutenant) Norman McKay GRAY, Royal Auxiliary Air Force