News story
The Military division of the Queen's birthday honours list 2018
111 defence personnel have been granted state honours by Her Majesty the Queen in the annual Birthday Honours List.
Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said:
Our Armed Forces work tirelessly to keep this country safe and I’m delighted for those who have been recognised today. Their unwavering commitment and service to our nation has helped ensure that Britain remains ready to face intensifying threats at home and abroad.
ROYAL NAVY AWARDS
PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST HONOURABLE ORDER OF THE BATH
As Companions
Rear Admiral Nicholas William HINE
Major General Robert Andrew MAGOWAN, CBE
Rear Admiral Antony David RADAKIN
PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST EXCELLENT ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE
As Commander
Captain Michael Bruce KNOTT
As Officers
Commander Stephen Ronald ANDERSON
Colonel Steven John FRANCIS
Commander Ian HARROP
Commander Tristram Andrew Harry KIRKWOOD
Commander Graeme Peter KNOX
Commander Christopher Maxwell NEW
Acting Lieutenant Colonel Lloyd John PURSER, MBE
As Members
Lieutenant Commander William John Edgar BALL
Lieutenant Commander Hugh Walter Scott BOTTERILL
Warrant Officer 1 Engineering Technician (Communication Information Systems) Daniel CASTLE
Chief Petty Officer (Seaman) Jay EARLY
Lieutenant Commander Fiona Jean HAYNES
Leading Engineering Technician (Weapon Engineering) James Gordon JOSE
Commander Andrew KELLETT
Lieutenant Commander Alastair Blevins LEY
Marine Nirmal PURJA
Commander Heather Elizabeth RIMMER
Lieutenant Commander Brian TRIM
QUEEN’S VOLUNTEER RESERVE MEDAL
Warrant Officer 1 Logistician (Supply Chain) Janice Pauline COX, Royal Naval Reserve
ARMY AWARDS
PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST HONOURABLE ORDER OF THE BATH
As Knight Commanders
Lieutenant General Thomas Anthony BECKETT, CBE
Lieutenant General Mark William POFFLEY, OBE
As Companions
Lieutenant General James Ian BASHALL, CBE
Major General James Robert CHISWELL, CBE, MC
Major General Ivan Bartholomew Leonard JONES
PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST EXCELLENT ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE
As Commanders
Colonel Michael Edward George CALDICOTT, MBE
Colonel John ETHERINGTON, OBE
Brigadier Simon Peter HAMILTON, OBE
Acting Brigadier Michael Robert KEATING
Colonel Francis Alexander James PIGGOTT, OBE
As Officers
Lieutenant Colonel Diane Margaret ALLEN, Intelligence Corps, Army Reserve
Lieutenant Colonel Kevan BOLAM, Royal Corps of Signals
Lieutenant Colonel William BOLAM, Royal Regiment of Artillery
Lieutenant Colonel Dean David CANHAM, The Mercian Regiment
Lieutenant Colonel Raymond CAROLIN, General List, Army Reserve
Lieutenant Colonel Michael David CORNWELL, The Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment
Lieutenant Colonel Nathan CREW, The Royal Logistic Corps
Lieutenant Colonel Timothy John Gerald Stevens PURBRICK, The Royal Lancers, Army Reserve
Lieutenant Colonel Piers Guy Beresford STRUDWICK, The Royal Regiment of Scotland
Lieutenant Colonel Craig SWEETING, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers
Lieutenant Colonel Huw William Islwyn THOMAS, Royal Army Medical Corps
As Members
Staff Sergeant Sohail ASHRAF, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch)
Warrant Officer Class 2 Duncan Edward BOOTH, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers
Major John Edward Mead CAREY-HUGHES, The King’s Royal Hussars
Acting Colonel David John Michael CARSON, Army Cadet Force
Major Daryl Richard COLLINS, Royal Corps of Signals
Major Daniel Michael CONLON, The Mercian Regiment
Major Pardeep Singh DHILLON, Intelligence Corps
Captain Gareth Edward DIBBLE, Royal Regiment of Artillery, Army Reserve
Major Christopher FOGARTY, Royal Corps of Signals
Lieutenant Colonel Paula Michelle GEORGE, Adjutant General’s Corps (Educational and Training Services Branch)
Acting Lieutenant Colonel Stuart Wesley GROUT, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, Army Reserve
Warrant Officer Class 2 Andrew Ian HALLIDAY, Royal Army Physical Training Corps, Army Reserve
Major Walter George HUNTER, The Royal Regiment of Scotland
Staff Sergeant Kenneth Joseph JOHNSTON, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps
Acting Major Lucy Diana KIRKPATRICK, Royal Regiment of Artillery
Warrant Officer Class 2 Jason LIDDY, Small Arms School Corps
Major Joel Thomas MALPAS, Army Air Corps
Major Jonathon Mark MURLEY, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers
Major Stephen PALFREYMAN, Royal Corps of Signals, Army Reserve
Major Nicola Jane PARRY-BELCHER, The Royal Logistic Corps
Warrant Officer Class 1 Sean Henry PAWLIN-GARDNER, 1st The Queen’s Dragoon Guards, Army Reserve
Captain Rebecca POGSON-HUGHES-EMANUEL, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers
Sergeant Timothy James RICE, The Parachute Regiment
Major Anthony Mark RICHARDSON, Royal Regiment of Artillery
Lieutenant Colonel Terence ROBSON, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch)
Colour Sergeant Trevor Hamilton ROSS, The Royal Irish Regiment, Army Reserve
Captain Louis Sebastian RUDD, The Parachute Regiment
Warrant Officer Class 2 Craig John RUTTER, The Yorkshire Regiment, Army Reserve
Warrant Officer Class 2 Darren SOBEY, Royal Regiment of Artillery
Lieutenant Colonel Justin George Edward STENHOUSE, DSO, 1st The Queen’s Dragoon Guards
Major Guy Allan Hadley THOBURN, Intelligence Corps
Corporal Thomas Alexander WHYTE, Intelligence Corps,
Major Edward Michael George WILLCOX, The Royal Welsh
Lieutenant Colonel David Alistair WILLEY, Royal Army Dental Corps
ROYAL RED CROSS
As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class
Major Karen Dorothy JAMIESON, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps
QUEEN’S VOLUNTEER RESERVES MEDAL
Major Nial Philip BROWNE, TD, The Royal Logistic Corps, Army Reserve
Captain Andrew James Stephen HOLSGROVE, The Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment, Army Reserve
Major Thomas George McFARLAND, The Royal Irish Regiment, Army Reserve
Staff Sergeant Gordon Andrew PURSLEY, The Royal Logistic Corps, Army Reserve
Lieutenant Colonel Gillian Heather WILKINSON, Army Reserve
ROYAL AIR FORCE AWARDS
PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST HONOURABLE ORDER OF THE BATH
As Companions
Air Vice-Marshal Anthony Sean CORBETT, MBE
Air Vice-Marshal Graham Michael RUSSELL
PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST EXCELLENT ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE
As Commanders
Group Captain Andrew David GREEN
Air Commodore Richard HILL
As Officers
Wing Commander (now Group Captain) James Anthony BECK
Wing Commander Simon James BOYLE
Wing Commander (now Group Captain) Emily Jane FLYNN
Wing Commander (now Group Captain) Paul David FROOME
Wing Commander Martin James HIGGINS
Wing Commander Christopher JONES
Group Captain Simon Robert STRASDIN
As Members
Flight Lieutenant Victoria Anne ATHERTON, (Cadet Forces)
Warrant Officer Richard Phillip BARBER
Squadron Leader Stephen Matthew BEARDMORE
Warrant Officer Kevin Ffrancon BEATTIE
Master Aircrew Mark Andrew BRADLEY
Warrant Officer Alan Stuart BRUCE
Squadron Leader James Niall DOYLE
Flight Sergeant Hywel Anthony GREENING
Flight Lieutenant Kathryn Hannah JANES
Wing Commander Adrian Russell JARVIS
Squadron Leader Stuart Gray McADAM
Squadron Leader Vanessa Jasmin Kathleen PLUMLEY
Flight Sergeant Louise Jane SIMPSON
Sergeant Kevin John STANNARD
Warrant Officer Lee Raymond TWYNING
Corporal Melvin Robert David WHYTE