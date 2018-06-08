The Military division of the Queen's birthday honours list 2018

111 defence personnel have been granted state honours for their work in the military, Ministry of Defence and other aspects of UK Defence.

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

Our Armed Forces work tirelessly to keep this country safe and I’m delighted for those who have been recognised today. Their unwavering commitment and service to our nation has helped ensure that Britain remains ready to face intensifying threats at home and abroad.

ROYAL NAVY AWARDS

PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST HONOURABLE ORDER OF THE BATH

As Companions

Rear Admiral Nicholas William HINE

Major General Robert Andrew MAGOWAN, CBE

Rear Admiral Antony David RADAKIN

PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST EXCELLENT ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

As Commander

Captain Michael Bruce KNOTT

As Officers

Commander Stephen Ronald ANDERSON

Colonel Steven John FRANCIS

Commander Ian HARROP

Commander Tristram Andrew Harry KIRKWOOD

Commander Graeme Peter KNOX

Commander Christopher Maxwell NEW

Acting Lieutenant Colonel Lloyd John PURSER, MBE

As Members

Lieutenant Commander William John Edgar BALL

Lieutenant Commander Hugh Walter Scott BOTTERILL

Warrant Officer 1 Engineering Technician (Communication Information Systems) Daniel CASTLE

Chief Petty Officer (Seaman) Jay EARLY

Lieutenant Commander Fiona Jean HAYNES

Leading Engineering Technician (Weapon Engineering) James Gordon JOSE

Commander Andrew KELLETT

Lieutenant Commander Alastair Blevins LEY

Marine Nirmal PURJA

Commander Heather Elizabeth RIMMER

Lieutenant Commander Brian TRIM

QUEEN’S VOLUNTEER RESERVE MEDAL

Warrant Officer 1 Logistician (Supply Chain) Janice Pauline COX, Royal Naval Reserve

ARMY AWARDS

PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST HONOURABLE ORDER OF THE BATH

As Knight Commanders

Lieutenant General Thomas Anthony BECKETT, CBE

Lieutenant General Mark William POFFLEY, OBE

As Companions

Lieutenant General James Ian BASHALL, CBE

Major General James Robert CHISWELL, CBE, MC

Major General Ivan Bartholomew Leonard JONES

PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST EXCELLENT ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

As Commanders

Colonel Michael Edward George CALDICOTT, MBE

Colonel John ETHERINGTON, OBE

Brigadier Simon Peter HAMILTON, OBE

Acting Brigadier Michael Robert KEATING

Colonel Francis Alexander James PIGGOTT, OBE

As Officers

Lieutenant Colonel Diane Margaret ALLEN, Intelligence Corps, Army Reserve

Lieutenant Colonel Kevan BOLAM, Royal Corps of Signals

Lieutenant Colonel William BOLAM, Royal Regiment of Artillery

Lieutenant Colonel Dean David CANHAM, The Mercian Regiment

Lieutenant Colonel Raymond CAROLIN, General List, Army Reserve

Lieutenant Colonel Michael David CORNWELL, The Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment

Lieutenant Colonel Nathan CREW, The Royal Logistic Corps

Lieutenant Colonel Timothy John Gerald Stevens PURBRICK, The Royal Lancers, Army Reserve

Lieutenant Colonel Piers Guy Beresford STRUDWICK, The Royal Regiment of Scotland

Lieutenant Colonel Craig SWEETING, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

Lieutenant Colonel Huw William Islwyn THOMAS, Royal Army Medical Corps

As Members

Staff Sergeant Sohail ASHRAF, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch)

Warrant Officer Class 2 Duncan Edward BOOTH, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

Major John Edward Mead CAREY-HUGHES, The King’s Royal Hussars

Acting Colonel David John Michael CARSON, Army Cadet Force

Major Daryl Richard COLLINS, Royal Corps of Signals

Major Daniel Michael CONLON, The Mercian Regiment

Major Pardeep Singh DHILLON, Intelligence Corps

Captain Gareth Edward DIBBLE, Royal Regiment of Artillery, Army Reserve

Major Christopher FOGARTY, Royal Corps of Signals

Lieutenant Colonel Paula Michelle GEORGE, Adjutant General’s Corps (Educational and Training Services Branch)

Acting Lieutenant Colonel Stuart Wesley GROUT, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, Army Reserve

Warrant Officer Class 2 Andrew Ian HALLIDAY, Royal Army Physical Training Corps, Army Reserve

Major Walter George HUNTER, The Royal Regiment of Scotland

Staff Sergeant Kenneth Joseph JOHNSTON, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps

Acting Major Lucy Diana KIRKPATRICK, Royal Regiment of Artillery

Warrant Officer Class 2 Jason LIDDY, Small Arms School Corps

Major Joel Thomas MALPAS, Army Air Corps

Major Jonathon Mark MURLEY, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

Major Stephen PALFREYMAN, Royal Corps of Signals, Army Reserve

Major Nicola Jane PARRY-BELCHER, The Royal Logistic Corps

Warrant Officer Class 1 Sean Henry PAWLIN-GARDNER, 1st The Queen’s Dragoon Guards, Army Reserve

Captain Rebecca POGSON-HUGHES-EMANUEL, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

Sergeant Timothy James RICE, The Parachute Regiment

Major Anthony Mark RICHARDSON, Royal Regiment of Artillery

Lieutenant Colonel Terence ROBSON, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch)

Colour Sergeant Trevor Hamilton ROSS, The Royal Irish Regiment, Army Reserve

Captain Louis Sebastian RUDD, The Parachute Regiment

Warrant Officer Class 2 Craig John RUTTER, The Yorkshire Regiment, Army Reserve

Warrant Officer Class 2 Darren SOBEY, Royal Regiment of Artillery

Lieutenant Colonel Justin George Edward STENHOUSE, DSO, 1st The Queen’s Dragoon Guards

Major Guy Allan Hadley THOBURN, Intelligence Corps

Corporal Thomas Alexander WHYTE, Intelligence Corps,

Major Edward Michael George WILLCOX, The Royal Welsh

Lieutenant Colonel David Alistair WILLEY, Royal Army Dental Corps

ROYAL RED CROSS

As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class

Major Karen Dorothy JAMIESON, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps

QUEEN’S VOLUNTEER RESERVES MEDAL

Major Nial Philip BROWNE, TD, The Royal Logistic Corps, Army Reserve

Captain Andrew James Stephen HOLSGROVE, The Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment, Army Reserve

Major Thomas George McFARLAND, The Royal Irish Regiment, Army Reserve

Staff Sergeant Gordon Andrew PURSLEY, The Royal Logistic Corps, Army Reserve

Lieutenant Colonel Gillian Heather WILKINSON, Army Reserve

ROYAL AIR FORCE AWARDS

PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST HONOURABLE ORDER OF THE BATH

As Companions

Air Vice-Marshal Anthony Sean CORBETT, MBE

Air Vice-Marshal Graham Michael RUSSELL

PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST EXCELLENT ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

As Commanders

Group Captain Andrew David GREEN

Air Commodore Richard HILL

As Officers

Wing Commander (now Group Captain) James Anthony BECK

Wing Commander Simon James BOYLE

Wing Commander (now Group Captain) Emily Jane FLYNN

Wing Commander (now Group Captain) Paul David FROOME

Wing Commander Martin James HIGGINS

Wing Commander Christopher JONES

Group Captain Simon Robert STRASDIN

As Members

Flight Lieutenant Victoria Anne ATHERTON, (Cadet Forces)

Warrant Officer Richard Phillip BARBER

Squadron Leader Stephen Matthew BEARDMORE

Warrant Officer Kevin Ffrancon BEATTIE

Master Aircrew Mark Andrew BRADLEY

Warrant Officer Alan Stuart BRUCE

Squadron Leader James Niall DOYLE

Flight Sergeant Hywel Anthony GREENING

Flight Lieutenant Kathryn Hannah JANES

Wing Commander Adrian Russell JARVIS

Squadron Leader Stuart Gray McADAM

Squadron Leader Vanessa Jasmin Kathleen PLUMLEY

Flight Sergeant Louise Jane SIMPSON

Sergeant Kevin John STANNARD

Warrant Officer Lee Raymond TWYNING

Corporal Melvin Robert David WHYTE