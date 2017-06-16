News story
2017 Birthday Honours for Service personnel and Defence civilians
163 Defence personnel have been granted state honours by Her Majesty the Queen in the annual Birthday Honours List.
113 Service personnel have been granted state honours, and 50 civilians have also been honoured either for work in the Ministry of Defence or in other aspects of UK Defence.
The Defence personnel named in the Birthday Honours List for 2017 are listed below; the full list is available here
Amongst those who were granted state honours are the following:
Cpl Amber Rose Hollands, 25, received an MBE for her work as a Combat Medical Technician whilst deployed in Sierra Leone with 1st The Queen’s Dragoon Guards. She was the only female in a 58-strong Short Term Training Team that deployed to Sierra Leone to train the nation’s Army in peace support operations.
Working in stifling 36 degrees heat and 90% humidity, Amber was one of two medics who delivered medical training to over 130 Sierra Leonean troops. The Short Term Training Team also trained more than 850 troops in basic military skills.
Amber said:
I am very proud to receive this honour. Communication was a challenge in Sierra Leone because some of the troops found it difficult to understand my accent. I had to adapt and slow down my speech. I also asked two of the Sierra Leonean medics to translate.
Col Mike Butterwick, whose work with the British Muslim community during his time as deputy Commander of 4th Infantry Brigade based at Catterick Garrison in North Yorkshire has seen him awarded a CBE, said being told the news left him in “total shock” and “slightly embarrassed”.
He said:
I am completely overwhelmed by the award, but it reflects the energy the whole of the 4 Brigade team put into making a difference in this vital area. What we tried to do was change the perceptions of the military in Muslim communities we are working in.
I am humbled by this award. This is the start of what I hope will continue for many years to come.
Flt Sgt Mark Elliman received an MBE for his role as Acting Warrant Officer Fuels and Lubricants at RAF Akrotiri, supporting Op SHADER and the successful running of the station.
He said:
I am humbled, grateful and overjoyed to receive the MBE. My family will be so proud. I work with a fantastic team who have supported me with professionalism, honesty and pure hard work.
My time working at RAF Akrotiri as part of Joint Forces Command has been challenging but exciting due to the serviceability and resilience of fixed assets. Contingency and forward planning has been at the forefront of delivering aviation fuel without compromising output.
Jonathan Lyle, Chief Executive of Dstl, has been made a Companion of the Order of the Bath (CB) in recognition of his contribution to Defence science and engineering over the past 41 years.
He said:
I have had the priviledge to work with so many talented and committed people. I am deeply honoured to have been recognised with the CB and really do feel this is a reflection of a combined team effort across the lab.
The military division of The Queen’s Birthday Honours list 2017
Royal Navy Awards
PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST HONOURABLE ORDER OF THE BATH
As Knight Commander
Vice Admiral Simon Robert LISTER, CB, OBE
As Companions
Surgeon Vice Admiral Alasdair James WALKER, OBE, QHS
Rear Admiral Simon Paul WILLIAMS, CVO
PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST EXCELLENT ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE
As Commanders Rear Admiral Timothy Miles LOWE, QCVS
Rear Admiral John Robert Hamilton CLINK, OBE
Brigadier Richard Anthony Winchcombe SPENCER, OBE As Officers Commodore Richard Mark ALLEN
Captain Mark John CAMERON
Colonel Michael John TANNER, QCVS
Commander James WYPER
As Members
Warrant Officer 1 Logistician (Catering Services) Wayne BURBURY
Lieutenant Commander Simon James CHURCH
Warrant Officer 1 Engineering Technician (Marine Engineering) Iain CUNNINGHAM
Chief Petty Officer Air Engineering Technican (Avionics) Andrew Smyth FLEMING
Lieutenant Deborah Daphne HARMER
Leading Logistician (Writer) Claire HUGHES
Lieutenant Commander (Acting Commander) James Alistair Delange KIRKWOOD
Commander Robert Graeme SPENCE
Commander Stephen Michael THOMAS
Commander Michael Leslie WOOD
QUEEN’S VOLUNTEER RESERVE MEDAL
Sergeant David HOLMAN
ARMY AWARDS
PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST HONOURABLE ORDER OF THE BATH
As Companions
Major General Mark Jarvis GAUNT
Major General John Robert PATTERSON
PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST EXCELLENT ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE
As Commanders
Colonel Michael Robert BUTTERWICK
Colonel William Pemble Owen ENGLISH
Brigadier Colin Thomas McCLEAN, MBE
Brigadier Tom Richardson COPINGER-SYMES, OBE
Major General Ralph William WOODDISSE, MBE, MC
As Officers
Lieutenant Colonel Hamish George Gordon CORMACK, MBE, The Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment
Lieutenant Colonel Christopher David DAVIES, MBE, The Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment
Lieutenant Colonel Jamie Ian HARTLEY, The Rifles
Colonel Thomas Jonathan MURRAY
Colonel Andrew Keith ROBINSON
Colonel Christopher John Strathern ROSE
Colonel Khashayar Dominic SHARIFI
Lieutenant Colonel Jason SHEFFIELD, Royal Tank Regiment
Colonel Jonathan Roderick Henry TIMMIS
Acting Colonel Richard George WALKER, Corps of Royal Engineers
As Members
Major Levi Vincent ASHLEY, The Royal Logistic Corps
Major John Mark BARRY, The Rifles
Major Richard Allan BELL, Royal Corps of Signals
Major Denis BURTON, The Royal Welsh, Army Reserve
Major Kevin Charles CAMMACK, Royal Regiment of Artillery
Major David CAMPEY, Corps of Royal Engineers
Colonel Frances Elizabeth CASTLE, ADC
Sergeant Arun Lewis COFAX, Corps of Royal Engineers
Lieutenant Colonel Dominic Martin Lyall COOPER, The Royal Logistic Corps
Major Richard John CRANE, The Royal Logistic Corps
Captain Anthony Angelo DAVIES, Corps of Royal Engineers
Warrant Officer Class 2 Marc David ELLIOTT, Corps of Royal Engineers
Warrant Officer Class 1 Gavin Arran EMMERSON, The Royal Logistic Corps
Major Simon William EVERETT, The Royal Irish Regiment
Lieutenant Colonel Alison Helen FALCON, The Royal Logistic Corps, Army Reserve
Lieutenant Colonel Nicholas Mark GEE, Royal Regiment of Artillery
Major Prembahadur GURUNG, The Royal Gurkha Rifles
Captain Andrew HAINES, Royal Regiment of Artillery, Army Reserve
Acting Major Tobias Robin Sanford HARRIS, The Parachute Regiment
Sergeant Andrew Craig HARRISON, Corps of Royal Engineers
Major William Derek HODGKINSON, The King’s Royal Hussars
Corporal Amber Rose HOLLANDS, Royal Army Medical Corps
Colonel Stephanie Lotte Eleanor Louise JACKMAN, TD, Army Reserve, The Royal Logistic Corps
Acting Lieutenant Colonel Ami JONES, Royal Army Medical Corps, Army Reserve
Acting Lieutenant Colonel Norman Owen JONES, ARRC, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps, Army Reserve
Major Pauline MURRAY-KNIGHT, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch)
Acting Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Thomas LAMB, Combined Cadet Force
Lieutenant Colonel Catherine Charlotte Anne LIVINGSTONE, Royal Army Medical Corps, Army Reserve
Major Paul LOGIE, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers
Captain James William LYONS, Army Air Corps
Major David Robert MACKLIN, The Rifles
Warrant Officer Class 1 Iain Crichton MARTIN, The Royal Logistic Corps
Warrant Officer Class 2 Rolf Alan MASON, Royal Regiment of Artillery
Corporal Jessica Layla MASTERMAN, The Royal Logistic Corps
Lance Corporal Rossa Dominick McPHILLIPS, Intelligence Corps, Army Reserve
Colour Sergeant David Malcolm MILLS, Irish Guards
Captain Ian David STOKES, Royal Regiment of Artillery
Warrant Officer Class 2 Karen Ann STYLES, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch)
Major Fergus Keegan SULLIVAN, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers
Major William John TOWER, Coldstream Guards
Acting Major Richard Simon WOOD, The Parachute Regiment
Lieutenant Colonel Nicholas Robert Edward WOOLGAR, The Royal Lancers
ROYAL RED CROSS
As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class
Major Jennifer Ann BUCK, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps
Major Rosemary GODFREY, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps, Army Reserve
QUEEN’S VOLUNTEER RESERVES MEDAL
Major Paul Harry JACKSON, General List, Army Reserve
Staff Sergeant Hayley Elizabeth JUST, Corps of Royal Engineers, Army Reserve
Colonel Mark Christopher SHERIDAN
Staff Sergeant Careen Gillian THORN, The Royal Logistic Corps, Army Reserve
ROYAL AIR FORCE AWARDS
PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST HONOURABLE ORDER OF THE BATH
As Companions
Air Vice-Marshal Malcolm Andrew John BRECHT, CBE
Air Vice-Marshal Edward Jackson STRINGER, CBE
PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION
OF THE MOST EXCELLENT ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE
As Commanders
Group Captain Stephen Alec BENTLEY
Air Commodore Dawn Allison MCCAFFERTY
As Officers
Wing Commander Gareth John BRYANT
Wing Commander Mark Thomas DUNLOP
Wing Commander James Alexander FREEBOROUGH
Wing Commander Andrew MASSIE
Wing Commander Elizabeth Joan NICHOLL
Wing Commander Michael John Edward SUTTON
As Members
Warrant Officer Anthony Joseph BARKER
Squadron Leader Darren BASSETT
Warrant Officer Alan Roy BUTTERFILL
Wing Commander Davis Charles COX, Royal Air Force Volunteer Reserve
Flight Sergeant Mark James ELLIMAN
Sergeant Alan Albert FENNEY
Sergeant Matthew Ian FOSTER
Squadron Leader Adrian MORRIS
Warrant Officer Michael George MORRIS
Squadron Leader Hugh John Warr NICHOLS
Flight Lieutenant Derek Vincent OLDHAM, Royal Auxiliary Air Force
Warrant Officer Adrian Mark PATON
Warrant Officer Michelle SMITH
ROYAL RED CROSS
As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class
Corporal Clare Louise HARVEY
Flight Lieutenant Laura Jane HODSON
QUEEN’S VOLUNTEER RESERVES MEDAL
Sergeant Philip Baden BOWER, Royal Auxiliary Air Force
Senior Aircraftman Shane Victor STANIFORTH, Royal Auxiliary Air Force
CIVILIAN RECIPIENTS
COMPANION, ORDER OF THE BATH (CB)
Jonathan Henry LYLE, For services to Defence
COMMANDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (CBE)
Alan Frank SMITH, For voluntary service to RAF personnel
OFFICERS, ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (OBE)
William John CHRISPIN, For services to Defence acquisition and to military capability
Maj Gen Patrick Anthony John CORDINGLEY, For voluntary service
John Sebastian COX, For services to the Royal Air Force and aviation heritage
Michael GOODHAND, For services to Disaster Relief
Dr Deborah Katherine GOODWIN, For services in support of Armed Forces staff education
Ms Carmel Jane GRANT, For services to Army reform
Dr Julie Patricia GREEVES, For services to military operational effectiveness
Philip HORROCKS, For services to Defence
Dr Cheryll Denise PITT, For services to aviation safety
Paul John RUSSELL, For services to Defence
Rakesh SHARMA, For services to defence capability
Richard THOMASON, For services to Defence
Mrs Melanie Dawn WATERS, For services to ex-Service personnel
MEMBERS, ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (MBE)
Mrs Saeeda ALI, For services to Defence
Andrew Donald BALLANTYNE, For services to Defence
Lt Colonel Robert Henry Lynn BLOMFIELD TD, For services to the Reserves and Cadets
Peter Alan BLYTH, For services to the Reserve Forces & Cadets on Tyneside
Patrick Joseph CONWAY, For services to industrial relations and the community in Yeovil, Somerset
Christopher DAVIES, For services to drug awareness in the Armed Forces
Captain (Rtd) Gaubahadur GURUNG, For services in support of Service personnel
Mohamed Amin ISSA, For services to the Defence Centre for Languages & Culture
David McALLISTER, For voluntary service to Service personnel
Frederick MILLES, For services to Defence
Mrs Irene MILNE, For services in support of military operations
Miss Nicola Ann MURDOCH, For services to Armed Forces personnel and their families
Philip NEAME, For voluntary service to Reserve Forces and Cadets
Mrs Angela Gwen O’SULLIVAN, For voluntary service to First Aid
Nicholas Mark SALES, For services to Defence
Richard SALMON, For services to Defence
Grahame SHEPHERD, For voluntary service to the children of military personnel
Mrs Dawn WALKER, For services to Defence
Colonel Michael Robert Lorne WARD, For voluntary service to veterans
THE BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL (BEM)
Mrs Carol Margaret BRATTY, For voluntary service to ex-Service personnel personnel
Mrs Eileen Fiona BUCHAN, For voluntary service to young people
Mrs Carol Margaret CHAPMAN, For voluntary service to St John Ambulance
Mrs Helen CHAPMAN, For services to Defence
Dean FAULKNER, For voluntary service to St John Ambulance
Barry Anthony FURNESS, For voluntary service to ex-Service personnel
Raymond GRIFFITHS, For voluntary service to ex-Service personnel
Mrs Marie HAWTHORNE, For voluntary service to the Army Cadet Force
Dr Samantha Georgina HEALY, For services to apprenticeship and graduate programmes in the Defence Industry
Ronald William Godfrey JONES, For voluntary service to ex-Service personnel and their families
Jacqueline LONGDEN, For services to veterans
Mrs Mary McGOWAN, For voluntary service to First Aid in Aberdeen
Mrs Barbara Liddle MORTIMER, For voluntary service to ex-Service personnel
Mrs Trudi SHAW, For services to Defence
Mrs Teresa Maria SMITH, For voluntary service to the Sea Cadet Corps
Miss Marie TAYLOR, For services to veterans and the community in York
