2017 Birthday Honours for Service personnel and Defence civilians

113 Service personnel have been granted state honours, and 50 civilians have also been honoured either for work in the Ministry of Defence or in other aspects of UK Defence.

The Defence personnel named in the Birthday Honours List for 2017 are listed below; the full list is available here

Amongst those who were granted state honours are the following:

Cpl Amber Rose Hollands, 25, received an MBE for her work as a Combat Medical Technician whilst deployed in Sierra Leone with 1st The Queen’s Dragoon Guards. She was the only female in a 58-strong Short Term Training Team that deployed to Sierra Leone to train the nation’s Army in peace support operations.

Working in stifling 36 degrees heat and 90% humidity, Amber was one of two medics who delivered medical training to over 130 Sierra Leonean troops. The Short Term Training Team also trained more than 850 troops in basic military skills.

Amber said:

I am very proud to receive this honour. Communication was a challenge in Sierra Leone because some of the troops found it difficult to understand my accent. I had to adapt and slow down my speech. I also asked two of the Sierra Leonean medics to translate.

Col Mike Butterwick, whose work with the British Muslim community during his time as deputy Commander of 4th Infantry Brigade based at Catterick Garrison in North Yorkshire has seen him awarded a CBE, said being told the news left him in “total shock” and “slightly embarrassed”.

He said:

I am completely overwhelmed by the award, but it reflects the energy the whole of the 4 Brigade team put into making a difference in this vital area. What we tried to do was change the perceptions of the military in Muslim communities we are working in. I am humbled by this award. This is the start of what I hope will continue for many years to come.

Flt Sgt Mark Elliman received an MBE for his role as Acting Warrant Officer Fuels and Lubricants at RAF Akrotiri, supporting Op SHADER and the successful running of the station.

He said:

I am humbled, grateful and overjoyed to receive the MBE. My family will be so proud. I work with a fantastic team who have supported me with professionalism, honesty and pure hard work.

My time working at RAF Akrotiri as part of Joint Forces Command has been challenging but exciting due to the serviceability and resilience of fixed assets. Contingency and forward planning has been at the forefront of delivering aviation fuel without compromising output.

Jonathan Lyle, Chief Executive of Dstl, has been made a Companion of the Order of the Bath (CB) in recognition of his contribution to Defence science and engineering over the past 41 years.

He said:

I have had the priviledge to work with so many talented and committed people. I am deeply honoured to have been recognised with the CB and really do feel this is a reflection of a combined team effort across the lab.

The military division of The Queen’s Birthday Honours list 2017

Royal Navy Awards

PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST HONOURABLE ORDER OF THE BATH

As Knight Commander

Vice Admiral Simon Robert LISTER, CB, OBE

As Companions

Surgeon Vice Admiral Alasdair James WALKER, OBE, QHS

Rear Admiral Simon Paul WILLIAMS, CVO

PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST EXCELLENT ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

As Commanders Rear Admiral Timothy Miles LOWE, QCVS

Rear Admiral John Robert Hamilton CLINK, OBE

Brigadier Richard Anthony Winchcombe SPENCER, OBE As Officers Commodore Richard Mark ALLEN

Captain Mark John CAMERON

Colonel Michael John TANNER, QCVS

Commander James WYPER

As Members

Warrant Officer 1 Logistician (Catering Services) Wayne BURBURY

Lieutenant Commander Simon James CHURCH

Warrant Officer 1 Engineering Technician (Marine Engineering) Iain CUNNINGHAM

Chief Petty Officer Air Engineering Technican (Avionics) Andrew Smyth FLEMING

Lieutenant Deborah Daphne HARMER

Leading Logistician (Writer) Claire HUGHES

Lieutenant Commander (Acting Commander) James Alistair Delange KIRKWOOD

Commander Robert Graeme SPENCE

Commander Stephen Michael THOMAS

Commander Michael Leslie WOOD

QUEEN’S VOLUNTEER RESERVE MEDAL

Sergeant David HOLMAN

ARMY AWARDS

PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST HONOURABLE ORDER OF THE BATH

As Companions

Major General Mark Jarvis GAUNT

Major General John Robert PATTERSON

PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST EXCELLENT ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

As Commanders

Colonel Michael Robert BUTTERWICK

Colonel William Pemble Owen ENGLISH

Brigadier Colin Thomas McCLEAN, MBE

Brigadier Tom Richardson COPINGER-SYMES, OBE

Major General Ralph William WOODDISSE, MBE, MC

As Officers

Lieutenant Colonel Hamish George Gordon CORMACK, MBE, The Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment

Lieutenant Colonel Christopher David DAVIES, MBE, The Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment

Lieutenant Colonel Jamie Ian HARTLEY, The Rifles

Colonel Thomas Jonathan MURRAY

Colonel Andrew Keith ROBINSON

Colonel Christopher John Strathern ROSE

Colonel Khashayar Dominic SHARIFI

Lieutenant Colonel Jason SHEFFIELD, Royal Tank Regiment

Colonel Jonathan Roderick Henry TIMMIS

Acting Colonel Richard George WALKER, Corps of Royal Engineers

As Members

Major Levi Vincent ASHLEY, The Royal Logistic Corps

Major John Mark BARRY, The Rifles

Major Richard Allan BELL, Royal Corps of Signals

Major Denis BURTON, The Royal Welsh, Army Reserve

Major Kevin Charles CAMMACK, Royal Regiment of Artillery

Major David CAMPEY, Corps of Royal Engineers

Colonel Frances Elizabeth CASTLE, ADC

Sergeant Arun Lewis COFAX, Corps of Royal Engineers

Lieutenant Colonel Dominic Martin Lyall COOPER, The Royal Logistic Corps

Major Richard John CRANE, The Royal Logistic Corps

Captain Anthony Angelo DAVIES, Corps of Royal Engineers

Warrant Officer Class 2 Marc David ELLIOTT, Corps of Royal Engineers

Warrant Officer Class 1 Gavin Arran EMMERSON, The Royal Logistic Corps

Major Simon William EVERETT, The Royal Irish Regiment

Lieutenant Colonel Alison Helen FALCON, The Royal Logistic Corps, Army Reserve

Lieutenant Colonel Nicholas Mark GEE, Royal Regiment of Artillery

Major Prembahadur GURUNG, The Royal Gurkha Rifles

Captain Andrew HAINES, Royal Regiment of Artillery, Army Reserve

Acting Major Tobias Robin Sanford HARRIS, The Parachute Regiment

Sergeant Andrew Craig HARRISON, Corps of Royal Engineers

Major William Derek HODGKINSON, The King’s Royal Hussars

Corporal Amber Rose HOLLANDS, Royal Army Medical Corps

Colonel Stephanie Lotte Eleanor Louise JACKMAN, TD, Army Reserve, The Royal Logistic Corps

Acting Lieutenant Colonel Ami JONES, Royal Army Medical Corps, Army Reserve

Acting Lieutenant Colonel Norman Owen JONES, ARRC, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps, Army Reserve

Major Pauline MURRAY-KNIGHT, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch)

Acting Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Thomas LAMB, Combined Cadet Force

Lieutenant Colonel Catherine Charlotte Anne LIVINGSTONE, Royal Army Medical Corps, Army Reserve

Major Paul LOGIE, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

Captain James William LYONS, Army Air Corps

Major David Robert MACKLIN, The Rifles

Warrant Officer Class 1 Iain Crichton MARTIN, The Royal Logistic Corps

Warrant Officer Class 2 Rolf Alan MASON, Royal Regiment of Artillery

Corporal Jessica Layla MASTERMAN, The Royal Logistic Corps

Lance Corporal Rossa Dominick McPHILLIPS, Intelligence Corps, Army Reserve

Colour Sergeant David Malcolm MILLS, Irish Guards

Captain Ian David STOKES, Royal Regiment of Artillery

Warrant Officer Class 2 Karen Ann STYLES, Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch)

Major Fergus Keegan SULLIVAN, Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers

Major William John TOWER, Coldstream Guards

Acting Major Richard Simon WOOD, The Parachute Regiment

Lieutenant Colonel Nicholas Robert Edward WOOLGAR, The Royal Lancers

ROYAL RED CROSS

As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class

Major Jennifer Ann BUCK, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps

Major Rosemary GODFREY, Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps, Army Reserve

QUEEN’S VOLUNTEER RESERVES MEDAL

Major Paul Harry JACKSON, General List, Army Reserve

Staff Sergeant Hayley Elizabeth JUST, Corps of Royal Engineers, Army Reserve

Colonel Mark Christopher SHERIDAN

Staff Sergeant Careen Gillian THORN, The Royal Logistic Corps, Army Reserve

ROYAL AIR FORCE AWARDS

PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION OF THE MOST HONOURABLE ORDER OF THE BATH

As Companions

Air Vice-Marshal Malcolm Andrew John BRECHT, CBE

Air Vice-Marshal Edward Jackson STRINGER, CBE

PROMOTIONS IN AND APPOINTMENTS TO THE MILITARY DIVISION

OF THE MOST EXCELLENT ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

As Commanders

Group Captain Stephen Alec BENTLEY

Air Commodore Dawn Allison MCCAFFERTY

As Officers

Wing Commander Gareth John BRYANT

Wing Commander Mark Thomas DUNLOP

Wing Commander James Alexander FREEBOROUGH

Wing Commander Andrew MASSIE

Wing Commander Elizabeth Joan NICHOLL

Wing Commander Michael John Edward SUTTON

As Members

Warrant Officer Anthony Joseph BARKER

Squadron Leader Darren BASSETT

Warrant Officer Alan Roy BUTTERFILL

Wing Commander Davis Charles COX, Royal Air Force Volunteer Reserve

Flight Sergeant Mark James ELLIMAN

Sergeant Alan Albert FENNEY

Sergeant Matthew Ian FOSTER

Squadron Leader Adrian MORRIS

Warrant Officer Michael George MORRIS

Squadron Leader Hugh John Warr NICHOLS

Flight Lieutenant Derek Vincent OLDHAM, Royal Auxiliary Air Force

Warrant Officer Adrian Mark PATON

Warrant Officer Michelle SMITH

ROYAL RED CROSS

As an Ordinary Associate of the Royal Red Cross, Second Class

Corporal Clare Louise HARVEY

Flight Lieutenant Laura Jane HODSON

QUEEN’S VOLUNTEER RESERVES MEDAL

Sergeant Philip Baden BOWER, Royal Auxiliary Air Force

Senior Aircraftman Shane Victor STANIFORTH, Royal Auxiliary Air Force

CIVILIAN RECIPIENTS

COMPANION, ORDER OF THE BATH (CB)

Jonathan Henry LYLE, For services to Defence

COMMANDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (CBE)

Alan Frank SMITH, For voluntary service to RAF personnel

OFFICERS, ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (OBE)

William John CHRISPIN, For services to Defence acquisition and to military capability

Maj Gen Patrick Anthony John CORDINGLEY, For voluntary service

John Sebastian COX, For services to the Royal Air Force and aviation heritage

Michael GOODHAND, For services to Disaster Relief

Dr Deborah Katherine GOODWIN, For services in support of Armed Forces staff education

Ms Carmel Jane GRANT, For services to Army reform

Dr Julie Patricia GREEVES, For services to military operational effectiveness

Philip HORROCKS, For services to Defence

Dr Cheryll Denise PITT, For services to aviation safety

Paul John RUSSELL, For services to Defence

Rakesh SHARMA, For services to defence capability

Richard THOMASON, For services to Defence

Mrs Melanie Dawn WATERS, For services to ex-Service personnel

MEMBERS, ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (MBE)

Mrs Saeeda ALI, For services to Defence

Andrew Donald BALLANTYNE, For services to Defence

Lt Colonel Robert Henry Lynn BLOMFIELD TD, For services to the Reserves and Cadets

Peter Alan BLYTH, For services to the Reserve Forces & Cadets on Tyneside

Patrick Joseph CONWAY, For services to industrial relations and the community in Yeovil, Somerset

Christopher DAVIES, For services to drug awareness in the Armed Forces

Captain (Rtd) Gaubahadur GURUNG, For services in support of Service personnel

Mohamed Amin ISSA, For services to the Defence Centre for Languages & Culture

David McALLISTER, For voluntary service to Service personnel

Frederick MILLES, For services to Defence

Mrs Irene MILNE, For services in support of military operations

Miss Nicola Ann MURDOCH, For services to Armed Forces personnel and their families

Philip NEAME, For voluntary service to Reserve Forces and Cadets

Mrs Angela Gwen O’SULLIVAN, For voluntary service to First Aid

Nicholas Mark SALES, For services to Defence

Richard SALMON, For services to Defence

Grahame SHEPHERD, For voluntary service to the children of military personnel

Mrs Dawn WALKER, For services to Defence

Colonel Michael Robert Lorne WARD, For voluntary service to veterans

THE BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL (BEM)

Mrs Carol Margaret BRATTY, For voluntary service to ex-Service personnel personnel

Mrs Eileen Fiona BUCHAN, For voluntary service to young people

Mrs Carol Margaret CHAPMAN, For voluntary service to St John Ambulance

Mrs Helen CHAPMAN, For services to Defence

Dean FAULKNER, For voluntary service to St John Ambulance

Barry Anthony FURNESS, For voluntary service to ex-Service personnel

Raymond GRIFFITHS, For voluntary service to ex-Service personnel

Mrs Marie HAWTHORNE, For voluntary service to the Army Cadet Force

Dr Samantha Georgina HEALY, For services to apprenticeship and graduate programmes in the Defence Industry

Ronald William Godfrey JONES, For voluntary service to ex-Service personnel and their families

Jacqueline LONGDEN, For services to veterans

Mrs Mary McGOWAN, For voluntary service to First Aid in Aberdeen

Mrs Barbara Liddle MORTIMER, For voluntary service to ex-Service personnel

Mrs Trudi SHAW, For services to Defence

Mrs Teresa Maria SMITH, For voluntary service to the Sea Cadet Corps

Miss Marie TAYLOR, For services to veterans and the community in York