Support for veterans

This nation is justifiably proud of its Armed Forces, and the brave men and women who step up to serve their nation, often at great personal sacrifice. All those who served in Afghanistan over the past 20 years should be proud of their professionalism and what they helped achieve.

If you are struggling as a result of the recent events in Afghanistan, there is support available across the United Kingdom for veterans and those affected by the latest news.

Immediate support If you require urgent and immediate support, you can contact Samaritans on 116 123 or jo@samaritans.org

England

Veterans and their families in England can be referred to specialist NHS Op Courage services by their GP.

Wales

In Wales, you can reach out to Veteran Therapists in each Local Health Board through Veteran Wales.

Scotland

Veterans in Scotland can access veteran-led mental health and welfare support through Veterans First Point, part of NHS Scotland.

Northern Ireland

The Northern Ireland Veterans’ Support Office links individual veterans, veterans’ groups, statutory and non-statutory bodies, and charities supporting Veterans in Northern Ireland.

UK-wide Anyone in the UK or overseas can also contact the Veterans’ Gateway helpline on 0808 802 1212, or visit the website for advice and signposting to further support, including for families and the bereaved.

Check in on each other and if you or someone you know is struggling, get in touch with the services available now.