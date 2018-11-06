RPA confirms BPS 2018 entitlement and greening rates

The Rural Payments Agency( RPA ) has published the Basic Payment Scheme( BPS ) entitlement values and greening rates online today (6 November 2018).

This follows the confirmation of the BPS exchange rate for payments this year, which will start landing in bank accounts from Monday 3 December.

Under BPS , farmers need to hold an entitlement for every hectare of eligible land they are claiming on. The size of farmers’ payments will depend on how many entitlements they use, supported by eligible land and the value of those entitlements.

The greening part of payments will be calculated by taking the number of entitlements that they have used with eligible land to claim payment and multiplying it by the greening value.

Now that the rates are set, the RPA is focusing on preparing payments so these are ready to land in bank accounts when the payment window opens.

Entitlement values

Region 2018 2017 2016 Non-SDA (Severely Disadvantaged Areas) €181.39 €180.46 €175.27 Upland SDA, other than moorland €180.00 €178.90 €174.01 Upland SDA moorland €49.09 €49.63 €45.97

Greening rates

Region 2018 2017 2016 Non-SDA (Severely Disadvantaged Areas) €78.13 €77.69 €77.71 Upland SDA, other than moorland €77.53 €76.92 €77.15 Upland SDA moorland €21.14 €21.32 €20.39