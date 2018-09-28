BPS 2018 payments exchange rate set

The euro exchange rate for calculating BPS 2018 payments has been set. The rate, an average of the European Central Bank exchange rates set in September, will be €1 = £0.89281.

BPS payments for England are set in euros and then converted into sterling. The previous years’ exchange rates for BPS were:

BPS 2017: €1 = £0.89470

BPS 2016: €1 = £0.85228

RPA will make full payments on BPS 2018 claims from the beginning of December.