Resilient technologies to improve UK railways: apply for funding

The UK rail industry transported 1.7 billion passengers and 110 billion tonnes of freight between 2017 and 2018.

New technologies are needed to help meet passenger needs, offer better journeys and increase sustainability in rail services.

£5.5 million is available from the Department for Transport for organisations to develop ‘first of a kind’ demonstrators. These should use existing technologies and develop these further for the rail industry.

This is a Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI) competition.

Rail Minister Andrew Jones said:

We have already seen some truly innovative projects developed for the benefit of passengers in these competitions, helping to drive forward a greener, cleaner and more reliable rail network. This additional funding will spark even more innovation and ideas that deliver for commuters. We are also investing £48 billion to modernise our railways over the next 5 years, ensuring people have the safe, frequent and punctual journeys they deserve.

Improving resilience

The competition aims to reduce costs, double capacity, lower carbon emissions and improve customer experiences.

It is across 4 themes:

infrastructure resilience, including protection against adverse weather conditions

operational resilience, such as using data to inform train maintenance activities

freight, including improved routing and tracking capabilities

noise and environment, including innovations mitigating engine noise

16 projects are expected to be funded across all 4 themes.

Projects should produce an interactive and innovative demonstrator that shows rail industry stakeholders and customers how a technology will work in a real-world rail environment. This can be:

within a railway station

in rolling stock

on railway infrastructure

in the environment close to the railway

Competition information