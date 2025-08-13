Prime Minister’s call with European leaders and the President of the United States: 13 August 2025

The Prime Minister joined a call with the leaders of the United States, Ukraine, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Finland, NATO and the European Union this afternoon.

All leaders agreed this week marks an important moment for the future of Ukraine. They thanked President Trump for his efforts in bringing Putin to the table in pursuit of a ceasefire to end to the ongoing bloodshed.

The Prime Minister was clear that our support for Ukraine is unwavering - international borders must not be changed by force and Ukraine must have robust and credible security guarantees to defend its territorial integrity as part of any deal.

Europe stands ready to support this and will continue to work alongside President Trump and President Zelenskyy for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, they added.

They looked forward to speaking again following the meeting in Alaska on Friday.