PM meetings with foreign leaders: 17 and 18 September 2022
Prime Minister Liz Truss carried out a number of engagements with world leaders this weekend.
The Prime Minister Liz Truss carried out a number of engagements with world leaders this weekend [17th and 18th September 2022].
These meetings and calls were an opportunity for the Prime Minister and key leaders to reflect on the life and important global role of Her Majesty The Queen, and to reaffirm the strength of our diplomatic relationships.
The list is as below:
Saturday 17th September at Chevening:
- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia [in person]
- Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand [in person]
- Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates [phone call]
Sunday 18th September at No 10 Downing Street:
- Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin [in person]
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada [in person]
- President Andrzej Duda of Poland [in person]