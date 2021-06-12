PM meeting with the European Commission President and European Council President: 12 June 2021

The Prime Minister met European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, and European Council President, Charles Michel, at the G7 Summit in Cornwall today.

The Prime Minister welcomed them to the Summit and stressed the important role the EU can play in tackling global challenges.

They discussed the ongoing issues with the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol. The Prime Minister made it clear that the UK is committed to finding practical solutions within the framework of the Protocol which protect the aims of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement and minimise the impact on the day to day lives of people in Northern Ireland.

They agreed on the need for continued meaningful engagement to resolve the outstanding issues.