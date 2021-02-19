The UK has taken on the Presidency of the G7 group of nations in 2021. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will gather leaders of G7 nations, the EU and guest countries at the G7 Summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall on 11-13 June 2021.

We will use the UK’s G7 Presidency to unite leading democracies to help the world fight and then build back better from coronavirus and create a greener, more prosperous future.

Visit the G7 website for more information.

Contact details for media:

0207 7276 9797

g7media@cabinetoffice.gov.uk