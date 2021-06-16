PM's letter to Taskforce on Innovation, Growth and Regulatory Reform
Prime Minister Boris Johnson responds to the Taskforce on Innovation, Growth and Regulatory Reform report.
The Prime Minister asked the Rt Hon Sir Iain Duncan Smith MP, the Rt Hon Theresa Villiers MP, and George Freeman MP to form the Taskforce and identify and develop proposals across a range of areas that will drive innovation, growth and competitiveness through regulatory reform. They have published their report and the PM has sent them a letter, thanking them for their work.