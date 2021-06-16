Correspondence

PM's letter to Taskforce on Innovation, Growth and Regulatory Reform

Prime Minister Boris Johnson responds to the Taskforce on Innovation, Growth and Regulatory Reform report.

From:
Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street
Published
16 June 2021

Documents

PM's letter to Taskforce on Innovation, Growth and Regulatory Reform

PDF, 89.9KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publiccorrespondence@cabinet-office.gsi.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The Prime Minister asked the Rt Hon Sir Iain Duncan Smith MP, the Rt Hon Theresa Villiers MP, and George Freeman MP to form the Taskforce and identify and develop proposals across a range of areas that will drive innovation, growth and competitiveness through regulatory reform. They have published their report and the PM has sent them a letter, thanking them for their work.

Published 16 June 2021