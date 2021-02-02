Policy paper

Taskforce on Innovation, Growth and Regulatory Reform

Published 2 February 2021
Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street and The Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP

The new Taskforce on Innovation, Growth and Regulatory Reform (TIGRR) will identify and develop proposals across a range of areas that will drive innovation and competitiveness, reduce barriers to start-ups and scale-ups, create opportunities for innovation to make the most of cutting-edge technologies, and support growth and dynamism right across the UK economy.

The Prime Minister has asked the Rt Hon Sir Iain Duncan Smith MP, the Rt Hon Theresa Villiers MP, and George Freeman MP to form the Taskforce.

The Taskforce can be contacted at tigrr@cabinetoffice.gov.uk and welcomes submissions on opportunities to drive growth and innovation through regulatory reform.

