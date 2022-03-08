PM meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger: 8 March 2022

The Prime Minister met Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger this afternoon to discuss the appalling situation in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Heger for his country’s robust response to Russia’s unjustified aggression and said his leadership on the issue had been vital to ensuring cohesion across Europe.

Slovakia could depend on the UK to support its response to the humanitarian crisis, the Prime Minister added.

The West also needed to do more to wean itself off Russian hydrocarbons, the Prime Minister said, and the leaders agreed to focus on renewables to ensure the West would never depend on Russian energy again.

Both leaders agreed to stay in close touch on what more they could do for Ukraine and said they would continue to build on the UK-Slovakian partnership in the coming months.