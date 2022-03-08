PM statement on President Zelenskyy's address: 8 March 2022

On a point of order, with your permission Mr Speaker, may I say that never before, in all our centuries of parliamentary democracy, has the House listened to such an address.

In a great European capital, now within range of Russian guns, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is standing firm for democracy and freedom, in his righteous defiance I believe he has moved the hearts of everybody in this House.

At this moment, ordinary Ukrainians are defending their homes and their families against a brutal assault, and they are by their actions inspiring millions with their courage and their devotion.

And I think today, one of the proudest boasts in the free world is: Ya Ukrainets’ – “I am a Ukrainian”. So this is a moment for us to put our political differences aside, Mr Speaker.

I know I speak for the House when I say that Britain and our allies are determined to press on, to press on with supplying our Ukrainian friends with the weapons they need to defend their homeland as they deserve.

To press on with tightening the economic vice around Vladimir Putin and we will stop importing Russian oil. Mr Speaker my Right Honourable Friend the Business Secretary will update the House on that tomorrow.

And we will employ every method – diplomatic, humanitarian and economic Mr Speaker – until Vladimir Putin has failed in this disastrous venture and Ukraine is free once more.