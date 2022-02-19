PM meeting with Latvian President Levits and Estonian Prime Minister Kallas: 19 February 2022

The Prime Minister met Latvian President Levits and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas today in Munich.

The leaders discussed the ongoing tensions on Ukraine’s border and agreed on the need for clear European and NATO solidarity in the face of Russian aggression.

The Prime Minister also underscored the UK’s support for Baltic states and the importance of forums like NATO and the Joint Expeditionary Force. The UK is the largest contributor to NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence in the region and Prime Minister Kallas thanked the Prime Minister for the UK doubling our troop presence in Estonia in recent weeks.

The Prime Minister, President Levits and Prime Minister Kallas agreed that there remained a window for diplomacy and that allies must work tirelessly to prevent further Russian incursion into Ukraine.

They agreed to continue working together to impose a significant cost on Russia should they decide to further violate Ukraine’s sovereignty.