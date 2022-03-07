PM call with the leaders of France, Germany and the United States: 7 March 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to the leaders of France, Germany and the United States this afternoon about the situation in Ukraine.

The leaders condemned Russia’s barbaric action and expressed their ongoing solidarity with the people of Ukraine. They discussed the military and political situation on the ground and agree that any future negotiations on Ukraine’s future would have to put the needs and wishes of Ukrainians first.

The Prime Minister and other leaders agreed to continue to apply pressure on Russia to isolate Putin diplomatically and economically. The Prime Minister stressed that our goal must be ensuring Putin’s failure in this act of aggression against Ukraine.

The group agreed to continue meeting in this format in the days ahead.