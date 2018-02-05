Press release
PM call with Prime Minister Turnbull of Australia: 5 February 2018
Prime Minister Theresa May spoke with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull of Australia.
A Downing Street spokesperson said:
This evening the Prime Minister spoke with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull of Australia.
They discussed the upcoming Commonwealth Summit, with the Prime Minister setting out her plans for an ambitious CHOGM which aims to reinvigorate the Commonwealth. They discussed policy priorities for the Summit, including environmental issues, which Mr Turnbull offered his support towards achieving.
On trade between the two countries, the Prime Ministers recognised the strength of the bilateral relationship between the UK and Australia, and expressed their wish for this to continue to develop after the UK’s exit from the EU.
They discussed Mrs May’s recent trip to China, including the importance of China supporting the rules based international system.
They also covered their shared interest in stability in the region, and recent developments on the Korean Peninsula.
Before the call ended, Mrs May welcomed Australia’s recent decision to legalise same sex marriage and wished Australia luck for their hosting of the upcoming Commonwealth Games.