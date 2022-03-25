PM call with President Xi Jinping of China: 25 March 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to China’s President Xi Jinping earlier today.

The Prime Minister expressed again his sympathy with the victims of the flight that crashed in China last week.

President Xi asked the Prime Minister to convey his best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen on her Jubilee.

The leaders discussed a range of issues of mutual interest – including the situation in Ukraine.

It was a frank and candid conversation lasting almost an hour. They agreed to speak again soon.