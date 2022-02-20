PM call with President Macron of France: 20 February 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to French President Macron tonight about the situation in Ukraine.

They updated one another on their respective diplomatic efforts, including President Macron’s call with President Putin today.

The Prime Minister noted that President Putin’s commitments to President Macron were a welcome sign that he might still be willing to engage in finding a diplomatic solution. The Prime Minister stressed that Ukraine’s voice must be central in any discussions.

The leaders agreed on the need for both Russia and Ukraine to meet their commitments under the Minsk Agreements in full. They also underscored the need for President Putin to step back from his current threats and withdraw troops from Ukraine’s border.