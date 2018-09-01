Government response

P3 + Italy statement on the situation in Libya

The Governments of France, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States have issued the following joint statement on the continued escalation of violence in and around Tripoli.

Published 1 September 2018
Foreign & Commonwealth Office
The Governments of France, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States strongly condemn the continued escalation of violence in and around Tripoli that has caused many casualties and continues to endanger the lives of innocent civilians. We reiterate that the targeting of civilians and indiscriminate attacks are prohibited under International Humanitarian Law.

These attempts to weaken the legitimate Libyan authorities and hamper the course of the political process are not acceptable. We urge armed groups to immediately cease all military actions and warn those who tamper with security in Tripoli or elsewhere in Libya that they will be held accountable for any such actions.

We reaffirm our strong and continued support to the United Nations action plan as recalled by the President of Security Council on June 6th and by the SRSG Ghassan Salamé on July 16th. We call on all actors to refrain from any action that would jeopardize the political framework established by the UN-led mediation to which the international community is fully committed.

