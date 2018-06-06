New Charity Investigation: Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries International

The Charity Commission, the independent regulator of charities in England and Wales, has opened a statutory inquiry into Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries International 1100416. The inquiry was opened on 27 March 2018.

The charity’s objects include propagating Christianity through various channels including seminars and conventions, counselling programmes for the distressed, bereaved and the vulnerable, education through bible studies, evangelical training and teaching, as well as the publication and distribution of educational print and media.

The charity has repeatedly failed to submit returns and financial information to the Commission on time and its accounts for 2014 and 2015 were qualified by its auditors. The Commission has been in active engagement with the trustees of the charity since September 2017 having been made aware of potentially significant losses to the charity. The Commission is concerned about the apparent failures within the administration and management of the charity which have resulted in an environment in which such losses could occur, and continued to occur over a prolonged period.

The charity operates through a network of approximately 40 separate branches, which are allowed a degree of autonomy from the main charity in respect of administration and financial matters. However, the Commission has identified concerns as to the adequacy of the trustees’ oversight and control over the individual branches. The Commission also has concerns about the trustees’ failure to promptly report serious incidents to the Commission and to the police.

In order to address these concerns, a statutory inquiry has been opened.

The inquiry will examine the following regulatory issues:

the governance, management and administration of the charity by the trustees, with specific regard to: the extent of financial loss to the charity and the circumstances which led to the losses whether adequate steps were or are being taken to recover such losses whether reasonable steps were or are being taken to safeguard charity funds and assets the adequacy of the trustees’ oversight and control of the charity’s branches the adequacy of serious incident reporting by the trustees

the extent to which the trustees have complied with their duties and responsibilities under charity law, including the trustees compliance with legal obligations for the preparation and filing of the charity’s accounts and returns

whether and to what extent any issues or weaknesses in the administration of the charity were as a result of misconduct and/or mismanagement by the trustees and require rectification by the trustees or the Commission



It is the Commission’s policy, after it has concluded an inquiry, to publish a report detailing what issues the inquiry looked at, what actions were undertaken as part of the inquiry and what the outcomes were. Reports of previous inquiries by the Commission are available on GOV.UK.

