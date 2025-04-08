Thousands more parents have benefited from the scheme since it was extended in October 2024

Over 100,000 certificates have now been issued, helping parents formally recognise the loss of baby during pregnancy

The government remains committed to improving healthcare services and strengthening support for women and their families

More than 100,000 baby loss certificates have now been issued to parents who have lost a pregnancy, allowing them to formally recognise their loss.

Baby loss certificates offer a way of providing comfort and support to bereaved parents, who have gone through an unimaginable loss. They provide acknowledgement that their baby existed and mattered.

Support groups have long campaigned for these certificates and have welcomed this news.

The government is also committed to ensuring bereaved parents are better supported, and that the impact and importance of their loss is recognised.

Work to improve women’s health services and maternity outcomes in ongoing with thousands more midwives trained, and we are committed fulfilling our commitment to closing the Black and Asian maternal mortality gap.

We are making progress already - cutting gynaecology waiting lists through our Plan for Change, boosting menopause support in the workplace, and revolutionising AI cancer screening for breast cancer through our £11 million AI EDITH cancer trial. We are also utilising the independent sector to cut down waiting lists and provide more appointments – this includes for women’s health conditions such as endometriosis and breast cancer.

Health Minister Baroness Gillian Merron said:

Losing a pregnancy can be devastating, and it is important that bereaved parents have the option to formally recognise the existence of their babies. I would like to pay tribute to the bravery of countless women who have spoken up about their experiences, and to campaigners for their perseverance and great work promoting this service. From meeting with them, I know there is much to do to improve services on the ground. We will always listen to women and families as we reform our NHS and maternity services, to make sure everyone gets the care and compassion they deserve.

Baby loss certificates were first launched in February 2024 but were only available to those who had experienced a loss since September 2018.

The voluntary service was extended by this government in October 2024 to allow all parents to apply, no matter when they lost their baby.

Sands’ Chief Executive Clea Harmer said:

It’s wonderful that baby loss certificates have enabled so many bereaved parents in England whose lives have been touched by pregnancy loss to get official recognition that their babies existed and matter. The certificates are an important part of many people’s bereavement journey, and while we recognise they are not something everyone wants, we would like all bereaved parents to have that choice. Sands is here to offer understanding and emotional support for every bereaved parent and family, for as long as they need this.

Baroness Floella Benjamin OM DBE said:

The success of ‘Certificates of Loss’ is heartwarming as this was the vision of Zoe Clark-Coates, founder of the Saying Goodbye charity, almost a decade ago. In parliament I was proud to work with her during those years as I personally knew what it was like to suffer several miscarriages. So applying for my certificates, like thousands of others, brought a great sense of comfort and formal recognition of our babies and I encourage others to so. I hope this successful initiative will continue to provide solace to millions of parents long into the future.

Lead Bereavement Midwife, George Eliot Hospital, Nuneaton and Co-lead and co-author of the ‘Independent Pregnancy Loss Review’, Samantha Collinge said:

The announcement today that 100,000 baby loss certificates have been issued to parents is a significant milestone, not just for Zoe and myself, the co-chairs and co-authors of the ‘Independent Pregnancy Loss Review’ which recommended this scheme to the government but for the millions of people who have experienced pre-24 weeks baby loss. The huge number of certificates issued serves to demonstrate the real need for bereaved parents to have official recognition that their babies did exist and that their lives, however brief really do matter. Being able to signpost families in our care to the certification scheme is a huge step forward for myself and my colleagues in the care that we deliver along the pre -24 week loss pathway and it is truly heartwarming when parents tell me how receiving a certificate in recognition of their precious baby has really helped them in their grief journey.

Zoe Clark-Coates MBE, Co-Chair & Author of The Pregnancy Loss Review

I am deeply moved by the overwhelmingly positive response from bereaved families to the new certificates of loss. After nearly a decade of leading the campaign for their introduction with Mariposa International (sayinggoodbye.org) and dedicating 5.5 years to co-chairing and authoring the pregnancy loss review where we were able to bring them to pass, I am profoundly relieved and honoured that this vital recognition is now in the hands of those who need it most. It is heartening to see that our efforts have provided comfort and acknowledgment during the most challenging times, and knowing these certificates will offer solace for decades to come is incredibly moving. We remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting every family on their grief journey.

Vicki Robinson, Chief Executive of the Miscarriage Association, said:

This is an important milestone and one that shows the vital role that recognition, support and understanding play in helping bereaved parents cope with their loss. However early a pregnancy is lost, it can be felt as a bereavement like any other as people try to come to terms with the end of a very special set of hopes, dreams, and plans for the future. These certificates provide official recognition that their baby existed, mattered, and will never be forgotten. The positive difference that makes to so many at an extremely distressing time cannot be overstated.

In November, the government announced new regulations which will fortify bread with folic acid, reducing neural tube defects by 20% in the UK. Alongside this, an extra £57 million has been allocated for Start for Life services to help expectant and new mothers with a range of services, from breastfeeding and mental health support.

Background information

Any parent can apply for a certificate following a loss before 24 weeks, or 28 weeks for a loss that happened before October 1992. Applicants must be at least 16 years of age and live in England.

Request a baby loss certificate