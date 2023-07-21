The Pregnancy Loss Review Group was commissioned to consider the:

registration and certification of pregnancy loss occurring before 24 weeks’ gestation

quality of National Health Service care

The review was led by 2 independent experts: Zoe Clark-Coates MBE BCAh and Samantha Collinge RM .

The review looks at options to improve NHS gynaecology and maternity care practice for parents who experience a miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, molar pregnancy or termination for medical reasons.

It makes 73 recommendations, which are intended to support the government and the NHS in creating a forward-looking approach to improve the safety and care experience for all those who have a pre-24-week baby loss.

The independent Pregnancy Loss Review meets the requirement set out in the Civil Partnerships, Marriages and Deaths (Registration etc) Act 2019. This act requires the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care to publish a report on whether the law should be changed to require or permit the registration of pregnancy losses that cannot be registered as still-births under the Births and Deaths Registration Act 1953.

The government response to the independent Pregnancy Loss Review sets out the immediate actions government will be taking in the short term in response to the recommendations made in the review.