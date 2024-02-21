Request a baby loss certificate
If your pregnancy ends before 24 weeks, you can get a certificate in memory of your baby. It’s free to get a certificate.
You do not need to request a certificate if you prefer not to. It’s optional.
The certificate is not a legal document - for example you cannot use it to claim benefits. The certificate will not be added to your GP record.
If your pregnancy ends from 24 weeks onwards, you need to register a stillbirth instead.
Before you start
You’ll need:
- your NHS number or postcode registered with your GP
- the mobile phone number or email address registered with your GP
- permission from the other parent and their email address, if you want their name on the certificate
You can find out your NHS number on the NHS website.
Request a certificate
You can ask for a certificate if all these apply:
- you’ve lost a baby before the 24th week of pregnancy
- you’re one of the baby’s parents or surrogate
- you’re at least 16 years old
- your pregnancy ended on or after 1 September 2018
- you lived in England when you lost your baby
- you live in England
If you’ve lost more than one pregnancy, you can apply separately to get a certificate for each baby loss.
Your certificate should arrive in the post within 14 days. If you do not receive it, you can request another certificate.
Get help to request a certificate
If you want your certificate in a different format or cannot request the certificate online, email or call the helpline.
Baby loss certificate service
Email: babylosscertificate@nhsbsa.nhs.uk
Telephone: 0300 330 9445
Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm
Find out about call charges