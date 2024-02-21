Request a baby loss certificate

If your pregnancy ends before 24 weeks, you can get a certificate in memory of your baby. It’s free to get a certificate.

You do not need to request a certificate if you prefer not to. It’s optional.

The certificate is not a legal document - for example you cannot use it to claim benefits. The certificate will not be added to your GP record.

If your pregnancy ends from 24 weeks onwards, you need to register a stillbirth instead.

Before you start

You’ll need:

your NHS number or postcode registered with your GP

the mobile phone number or email address registered with your GP

permission from the other parent and their email address, if you want their name on the certificate

You can find out your NHS number on the NHS website.

Request a certificate

You can ask for a certificate if all these apply:

you’ve lost a baby before the 24th week of pregnancy

you’re one of the baby’s parents or surrogate

you’re at least 16 years old

your pregnancy ended on or after 1 September 2018

you lived in England when you lost your baby

you live in England

If you’ve lost more than one pregnancy, you can apply separately to get a certificate for each baby loss.

Your certificate should arrive in the post within 14 days. If you do not receive it, you can request another certificate.

Get help to request a certificate

If you want your certificate in a different format or cannot request the certificate online, email or call the helpline.