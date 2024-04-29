Minister for Europe to underline UK support for Moldova amid growing Russian aggression

Nusrat Ghani to meet with Moldovan Foreign Minister, Mihai Popșoi, in London

will reaffirm UK’s unwavering support to Moldova, who remain on ‘front line’ of Russia’s disinformation war

£30 million of UK support defending country against cyberattacks and corruption

The Minister for Europe will reaffirm the UK’s unwavering support for Moldova as the country’s Foreign Minister, Mihai Popșoi, visits London today (30 April).

Minister Nusrat Ghani will emphasise the importance of standing shoulder to shoulder with Moldova as they continue to suffer from the destabilising impact of Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

The 2 ministers will discuss how to counter subversive Russian meddling as the country faces a barrage of Russian propaganda, disinformation, and fake news.

Total UK support to Moldova now stands at £30 million and is helping Moldova to strengthen its defences against cyber-attacks, combat pro-Russian disinformation, reform the armed forces, build a stronger economy and tackle corruption.

Minister for Europe, Nusrat Ghani, is expected to say:

Moldova shows how a country, when true to its values and firm in its resolve, can make a significant impact on the world stage. Recognising the threat Russia poses to the global order, you have been active and steadfast in defending international law. As we continue to address threats to our security, stability and prosperity, the UK will stand with you every step along the way.

Minister for the Armed Forces, Leo Docherty, will also meet the Moldovan State Secretary for Defence, Valeriu Mija, to reaffirm the UK’s defence and security commitments to Moldova.