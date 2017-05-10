  1. Home

Looking ahead to the London Somalia Conference 2017

Department for International Development, Foreign & Commonwealth Office, and Ministry of Defence
Somalia and London Somalia Conference 2017
10 May 2017

British Ambassador David Concar and Special Envoy Nick Kay talk about progress in Somalia and what needs to be achieved.

Boats on the coast of Somalia

On 11 May 2017, the UK will host a major international conference in London, to support the progress that Somalia has made over the last 5 years.

Ahead of the London Somalia Conference, regional experts Ambassador David Concar and Special Representative Nick Kay share their thoughts on progress in Somalia and the country’s future:

Ambassador David Concar

  • Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa Nick Kay explains why it’s important to keep Somalia on the international agenda

Special Representative Nick Cave

Watch views from others about the future for Somalia.

