Looking ahead to the London Somalia Conference 2017

On 11 May 2017, the UK will host a major international conference in London, to support the progress that Somalia has made over the last 5 years.

Ahead of the London Somalia Conference, regional experts Ambassador David Concar and Special Representative Nick Kay share their thoughts on progress in Somalia and the country’s future:

Ambassador David Concar talks about the future of Somalia and what needs to be achieved

Ambassador David Concar

Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa Nick Kay explains why it’s important to keep Somalia on the international agenda

Special Representative Nick Cave