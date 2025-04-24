Government launches call for evidence on men’s health 

Call for evidence will inform England’s first ever men’s health strategy to tackle life expectancy gap

Members of the public and healthcare experts will get their say on ways to tackle biggest health problems facing men as part of Plan for Change to improve healthcare for everyone

This follows government’s first ever Men’s Health Summit held in partnership with Movember, co-hosted by Arsenal and Premier League

The government is today (24 April 2025) calling for men of all ages to come forward and feed into England’s first ever men’s health strategy.

The 12-week call for evidence will gather vital insights from the public, health and social care professionals, academics and employers so the government can properly consider how to prevent and tackle the biggest issues facing men from all backgrounds.

It will ask for their views on what is working and what more needs to be done to close the life expectancy gap between men and women, as men in England die nearly 4 years earlier than women, on average.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said:

Every day, men across England are dying early from preventable causes. Men are hit harder by a range of conditions, while tragically suicide is the leading cause of death for men under 50. Our Plan for Change means we will tackle these issues head on through a men’s health strategy, and today’s call for evidence is the crucial next step in understanding what works, what doesn’t, and how we can design services men will actually use. I urge people to come forward to share their views.

The call for evidence will seek responses on how the government’s Plan for Change can work across the board to improve the health and wellbeing of men, through:

prevention - finding the right areas and the right ways to promote healthier behaviours

diagnosis and treatment - improving outcomes for health conditions that hit men harder

encouragement to come forward - improving men’s access to, engagement with and experience of the health service

This government is committed to fixing the NHS and getting a grip on the stark health inequalities that exist across the country through the Plan for Change, which will rebuild the health service and deliver better care for everyone. With a clearer, more tailored approach for both men and women, their distinct health needs will be met better.

In women’s health, we’re turning the commitments in the women’s health strategy into tangible actions - taking urgent action to tackle gynaecology waiting lists through the elective reform plan, investing in a major AI breast cancer screening trial, and implementing key priority areas outlined in our strategy - alongside taking wider government action to tackle violence against women and girls.

Amy O’Connor, Global Lead, Policy and Advocacy at Movember, said:

Too many men are dying too young. The men’s health strategy is a once in a generation opportunity to invest in positive change for men and their loved ones. Share your solutions - whether it’s more community support groups, improved education or enhancing clinical training, to create a lasting impact on the future of men’s health.

Julie Bentley, Samaritans CEO, said:

Suicide is the biggest killer of men under 50 so it’s critical that suicide prevention is front and centre of this strategy. With men making up 75% of all suicides, this strategy is a real opportunity to prevent thousands of deaths. Recognising what works for different groups of men, focusing on key risk factors and providing evidenced based support will be crucial and we’d encourage everyone to submit evidence to this important consultation. We look forward to working with government on meaningful ways to cut suicide rates and save lives.

Councillor David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board, said:

We are pleased that the government has announced plans to launch the first-ever men’s health strategy with a call for evidence. It’s a significant step towards improving men’s health outcomes and ensuring that men can live healthier, longer, happier lives.

The call for evidence will be open for views on the Department of Health and Social Care website until 17 July 2025. The government aims to launch the men’s health strategy later this year.

Background information

The call for evidence will run for 12 weeks from 24 April 2025 to 17 July 2025.

Men are disproportionately affected by a number of health conditions including cancer, cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes.

Around 3 in 4 people who died by suicide in 2023 were men. Suicide is the biggest cause of death in men under the age of 50.

Those in the most deprived areas of England are expected to live almost 10 years less than those in the least deprived areas.

The men’s health strategy was announced by the Health Secretary at the Men’s Health Summit held in partnership with Movember, hosted by Arsenal and the Premier League, in November 2024.