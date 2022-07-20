Policy paper

Women’s Health Strategy for England

Details the government’s 10-year ambitions and the actions we are taking now to improve the health and wellbeing of women and girls in England.

20 July 2022

This document sets out the government’s 10-year strategy for women’s health in England.

It details the:

  • government’s ambitions over the next 10 years
  • actions we are taking now to improve the health and wellbeing of women and girls in England

From March to June 2021, the government held a call for evidence to inform the development of the first Women’s Health Strategy for England. Analysis of the call for evidence consultation response has informed the development of this document.

This document builds on Our Vision for the Women’s Health Strategy for England, which was published in December 2021.

