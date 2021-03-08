Open consultation

Women's Health Strategy: Call for Evidence

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published:
8 March 2021
Applies to:
England

Summary

This call for evidence is seeking to collect views on women’s health. It will run for a period of 12 weeks and is open to everyone aged 16 or over.

This consultation closes at

Consultation description

We’re seeking your views to help inform the development of the government’s Women’s Health Strategy. The easiest way to participate in the call for evidence as an individual is by completing the public survey.

We also welcome written submissions from individuals or organisations who have expertise in women’s health, such as researchers and third-sector organisations. Written submissions can include the contribution of data, research and other reports of relevance to women’s health.

The consultation documents provide further guidance.

Everyone aged 16 and over is welcome to contribute to the call for evidence.

Documents

Women's Health Strategy: Call for Evidence

HTML

Written submission guidance

HTML

Ways to respond

Respond online

or

Email to:

whscallforevidence@dhsc.gov.uk

Published 8 March 2021

Brexit

  • Check
  • Change
  • Go

Check what you need to do