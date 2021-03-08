Women's Health Strategy: Call for Evidence

We’re seeking your views to help inform the development of the government’s Women’s Health Strategy. The easiest way to participate in the call for evidence as an individual is by completing the public survey.

We also welcome written submissions from individuals or organisations who have expertise in women’s health, such as researchers and third-sector organisations. Written submissions can include the contribution of data, research and other reports of relevance to women’s health.

The consultation documents provide further guidance.

Everyone aged 16 and over is welcome to contribute to the call for evidence.