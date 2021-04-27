Women's Health Strategy: Call for Evidence (easy read)

The government is making a new plan for England about women’s health. The plan will be called the Women’s Health Strategy.

We want to make sure that we listen to women and know what they need.

We would like your ideas. This will help us know what women want to be in the plan.

You can tell us your ideas if you are aged 16 or over and are from England.

Click on the ‘respond online’ button below to tell us what you think.

You can give your ideas in the document below or read more in the non-easy read version.