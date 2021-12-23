Our Vision for the Women’s Health Strategy for England
Details the government's Vision for the Women’s Health Strategy for England, informed by the call for evidence.
Applies to England
Details
In March this year, the government launched a call for evidence to inform the development of the first Women’s Health Strategy for England.
Analysis of the call for evidence consultation response has informed the development of this document, which is published alongside the consultation response.
This document sets out the government’s Vision for the Women’s Health Strategy for England. The publication of the strategy will follow in 2022.