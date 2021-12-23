Policy paper

Our Vision for the Women’s Health Strategy for England

Details the government's Vision for the Women’s Health Strategy for England, informed by the call for evidence.

Department of Health and Social Care
23 December 2021

Applies to England

In March this year, the government launched a call for evidence to inform the development of the first Women’s Health Strategy for England.

Analysis of the call for evidence consultation response has informed the development of this document, which is published alongside the consultation response.

This document sets out the government’s Vision for the Women’s Health Strategy for England. The publication of the strategy will follow in 2022.

