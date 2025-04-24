Men's Health Strategy for England: call for evidence

This call for evidence will inform the development of a Men’s Health Strategy for England. It seeks the views of the public, as well as health and social care professionals, academics, employers and stakeholder organisations. We’re particularly interested in the lived experience of all those directly affected by men’s health issues.

We know that men face unique challenges throughout their lives. Men are disproportionately affected by a number of health conditions, including cancer, cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. Life expectancy data also shows that men live on average 4 years fewer than women (79.1 versus 83.0 years in England, respectively).

Rather than a formal consultation on specific proposals, this call for evidence is a request for ideas and evidence that the government can build upon and discuss further with key interests.

The call for evidence is only available to individuals aged 16 and over living in England and organisations that operate or provide services in England.

An easy read and British Sign Language (BSL) version of the call for evidence will be available shortly and will be open for 12 weeks once published.