Open call for evidence

Men's Health Strategy for England: call for evidence (easy read)

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
19 June 2025

Applies to England

Summary

We want to hear your views and ideas about men's health issues. Your ideas will help the government to make a Men's Health Strategy for England.

This call for evidence closes at

Call for evidence description

This call for evidence will help the government to make a Men’s Health Strategy for England. We’re especially interested in hearing from people who have lived experience of men’s health issues.

This call for evidence is for:

  • men
  • other people who are interested in men’s health

To take part, you need to be:

  • aged 16 or over
  • living in England

The call for evidence is open for 12 weeks.

Follow the ‘Respond online’ link in the ‘Ways to respond’ box below to tell us your ideas.

Or you can print one of the documents and post it with your answers to:

Men’s Health Strategy team
Department of Health and Social Care
39 Victoria Street
London
SW1H 0EU

This call for evidence is also available as a:

The non-easy read version is also for health and social care professionals, academics, employers and stakeholder organisations.

Documents

Men's Health Strategy call for evidence: easy read for men

PDF, 4.49 MB, 42 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Men's Health Strategy call for evidence: easy read for other people interested in men's health

PDF, 2.86 MB, 24 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Ways to respond

Respond online

Updates to this page

Published 19 June 2025

Sign up for emails or print this page