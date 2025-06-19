Men's Health Strategy for England: call for evidence (easy read)

This call for evidence will help the government to make a Men’s Health Strategy for England. We’re especially interested in hearing from people who have lived experience of men’s health issues.

This call for evidence is for:

men

other people who are interested in men’s health

To take part, you need to be:

aged 16 or over

living in England

The call for evidence is open for 12 weeks.

Follow the ‘Respond online’ link in the ‘Ways to respond’ box below to tell us your ideas.

Or you can print one of the documents and post it with your answers to:

Men’s Health Strategy team

Department of Health and Social Care

39 Victoria Street

London

SW1H 0EU