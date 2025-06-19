Men's Health Strategy for England: call for evidence (easy read)
Applies to England
Call for evidence description
This call for evidence will help the government to make a Men’s Health Strategy for England. We’re especially interested in hearing from people who have lived experience of men’s health issues.
This call for evidence is for:
- men
- other people who are interested in men’s health
To take part, you need to be:
- aged 16 or over
- living in England
The call for evidence is open for 12 weeks.
Follow the ‘Respond online’ link in the ‘Ways to respond’ box below to tell us your ideas.
Or you can print one of the documents and post it with your answers to:
Men’s Health Strategy team
Department of Health and Social Care
39 Victoria Street
London
SW1H 0EU
This call for evidence is also available as a:
The non-easy read version is also for health and social care professionals, academics, employers and stakeholder organisations.