Men's Health Strategy for England: call for evidence in British Sign Language
Applies to England
Call for evidence description
This call for evidence will help the government to make a Men’s Health Strategy for England.
We’re especially interested in hearing from people who have lived experience of men’s health issues.
This call for evidence is for individuals aged 16 and over who are living in England. It will be open for 12 weeks.
Call for evidence information in British Sign Language (BSL)
Watch the call for evidence information in BSL.
The following information is included:
- introduction to the call for evidence
- about the survey and how to respond
- survey questions for individuals
- survey questions for men sharing their lived experiences
- privacy notice
There is also a written version of this call for evidence.
The written version is also for health and social care professionals, academics, employers and stakeholder organisations.
An easy read version will be available shortly and will be open for 12 weeks once published.