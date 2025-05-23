Men's Health Strategy for England: call for evidence in British Sign Language

This call for evidence will help the government to make a Men’s Health Strategy for England.

We’re especially interested in hearing from people who have lived experience of men’s health issues.

This call for evidence is for individuals aged 16 and over who are living in England. It will be open for 12 weeks.

Call for evidence information in British Sign Language ( BSL )

Watch the call for evidence information in BSL .

The following information is included:

introduction to the call for evidence

about the survey and how to respond

survey questions for individuals

survey questions for men sharing their lived experiences

privacy notice