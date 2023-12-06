G7 Leaders' Statement: 6 December 2023

We, the Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7), met virtually on December 6, 2023, to address global challenges and shape a course for a better future. We reaffirm our commitment made at the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, which is a city that suffered an atomic bombing and now has become a symbol of peace. We were joined by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. We remain committed to upholding the rule of law, which protects all nations, especially the vulnerable, as well as global security and human dignity in all parts of the world. We are more united than ever in the pursuit of international peace, prosperity and sustainable development, and have strengthened our engagement with international partners beyond the G7. We thank the Japanese Presidency for their leadership across this year.

Ukraine

For 650 days, the Ukrainian people have bravely resisted Russia’s illegal aggression. We salute their courage and their resilience, and express our full sympathy and condolences for those suffering. We pay tribute to the sacrifices made by Ukraine to preserve its freedom and the values we share. Our steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine’s fight for its independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity will never waver. We are taking additional steps today to support Ukrainians in their pursuit of a comprehensive, just and lasting peace that will uphold all the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations (UN), including respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty.

We are determined to support an independent, democratic Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders. We continue to support Ukraine in further developing President Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula. As stated in the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine on July 12, 2023, we are formalising our enduring support to Ukraine through specific, bilateral, long-term security commitments and arrangements.

Our commitment remains to restrict exports of all items critical to Russia’s military and industrial base, including those used on the battlefield and we call on third parties to take equivalent action. We repeat our call for third parties to immediately cease providing material support to Russia’s aggression, or face severe cost. We will work to further curtail Russia’s use of the international financial system to further its war in Ukraine, including Russia’s efforts to use the international financial system to facilitate its expansion of its military industrial base. We will update our measures. We will step up our efforts against evasion and circumvention of our sanctions and export controls measures. We continue to take actions against third country actors who materially support Russia’s war including by imposing additional measures on entities where appropriate in third countries. We are targeting Russian military procurement networks and those who help Russia acquire machine tools, equipment and key inputs.

We are limiting Russia’s ability to fund its illegal war by taking steps to limit Russia’s energy revenue and its future extractive capabilities. We have dramatically reduced our reliance on Russian energy and commodities. We are determined to accelerate work on this path so that Russia is no longer able to weaponize energy against us. We commit to tightening compliance and enforcement of the price cap policy on Russian oil, including by imposing sanctions on those engaged in deceptive practices and by updating our compliance rules and regulations as necessary. We will also continue efforts to curtail Russia’s revenue from other relevant sectors. We will also continue efforts to reduce Russia’s revenue from metals. We will introduce import restrictions on non-industrial diamonds, mined, processed, or produced in Russia, by January 1, 2024, followed by further phased restrictions on the import of Russian diamonds processed in third countries targeting March 1, 2024. To further the effectiveness of these measures, those G7 members who are major importers of rough diamonds will establish a robust traceability-based verification and certification mechanism for rough diamonds within the G7 by September 1, 2024, and we will continue to consult with partners, including producing and manufacturing countries on its design and implementation.

We will continue consultations among G7 members and with other partners including producing countries as well as manufacturing countries for comprehensive controls for diamonds produced and processed in third countries on measures for traceability.

As Russia seeks to use winter as a weapon against the Ukrainian people, we are increasing our efforts to provide humanitarian aid and critical energy assistance. We strongly condemn Russian attacks against critical and civil infrastructure across Ukraine. We are supporting Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction, including through the Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine, and working to encourage further involvement of our private sector. We look forward to successful completion of the upcoming review of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program for Ukraine and support Ukraine’s continued reform agenda including the efforts for its European path. Decisive progress is needed to direct extraordinary revenues held by private entities stemming directly from Russia’s immobilised sovereign assets to support Ukraine, consistent with applicable contractual obligations and in accordance with applicable laws. We reaffirm that consistent with our respective legal systems, Russia’s sovereign assets in our jurisdictions will remain immobilised until Russia pays for the damage it caused to Ukraine.

It is not right for Russia to decide if or when it will pay for the damage it has caused in Ukraine. Russia’s obligations under international law are clear: Russia must both end its illegal war of aggression and pay for the damage it has caused, which according to the World Bank to date, already exceeds $400 billion dollars. In light of the urgency of disrupting Russia’s attempts to destroy the Ukrainian economy and failure to abide by its international law obligations, we will explore all possible avenues to aid Ukraine in obtaining compensation from Russia, consistent with our respective legal systems and international law. We direct our relevant ministers to continue working on this issue towards our next meeting.

We reiterate our commitment to holding those responsible to account consistent with international law, including by supporting the efforts of international mechanisms, such as the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine (ICPA) at Eurojust and welcome ongoing discussions in the Core Group exploring the establishment of a tribunal for the prosecution of the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

Russia’s irresponsible nuclear rhetoric, its posture of strategic intimidation and its undermining of arms control regimes are unacceptable. Threats by Russia of nuclear weapon use, let alone any use of nuclear weapons by Russia, in the context of its war of aggression against Ukraine are inadmissible. We deeply regret Russia’s decision to withdraw its ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty. We strongly support the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) continued presence and call for unfettered access to all of Ukraine’s nuclear sites.

We deplore Russia’s systematic targeting of Ukrainian Black Sea ports, grain and grain infrastructure. We support all efforts, including those of the UN, to facilitate exports of Ukraine’s grain and other agricultural products. We welcome the success of Ukraine’s maritime corridor and the EU’s Solidarity Lanes. The increasing levels of global food and nutrition insecurity are exacerbated by Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

Middle East

We unequivocally condemn the horrific terror attacks across Israel by Hamas and others that began on October 7, 2023. We emphasise Israel’s right to defend itself and its people against Hamas, in accordance with international law, as it seeks to prevent a recurrence of these traumatic events, which included murder, hostage-taking, sexual violence, and attacks on children. Hamas offers nothing but suffering to the Palestinian people, and it is an obstacle to a better future for them and for the region. We will continue to coordinate our efforts to isolate Hamas and ensure it cannot threaten Israel.

While welcoming the recent pause that allowed the release of hostages and vital humanitarian aid into Gaza, achieved by the leadership of the United States, Qatar, Egypt, and other countries in the region, we deeply regret that Hamas refused to release all of the female hostages and military operations have resumed. Hamas has shown that it still poses a security threat to Israel, as demonstrated by its continued rocket fire since October 7 and its public statements asserting that it will continue to attack Israel in the future. We urge the immediate release of all remaining hostages without preconditions. At the same time, more urgent action is needed to address the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Gaza and minimise civilian casualties. We support and encourage further humanitarian pauses to enable this.

We are also deeply concerned with the devastating impact on the Palestinian civilian population in Gaza. More effective action must also be taken to prevent the displacement of additional people and protect civilian infrastructure. Every effort must be made to ensure unhindered and continued humanitarian assistance for civilians, including food, water, medical care, fuel, and shelter, and access for humanitarian workers. The population is increasingly vulnerable, and with winter approaching, we must continue to increase the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza to meet fully the needs on the ground, including by opening additional crossings. We underscore the importance of conducting deconfliction, protecting civilians and compliance with international law, in particular international humanitarian law. Since October 7, 2023, we have announced more than $600 million for assistance to the Palestinian people, including through United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and other UN agencies as well as other humanitarian actors. We call on the international community to fully fund the UN’s flash appeal and are contributing to that effort.

We condemn the rise in extremist settler violence committed against Palestinians, which undermines security and stability in the West Bank, and threatens prospects for a lasting peace. Those who have committed crimes must be held to account. Regional actors must cease de-stabilising activities: in particular, we call on Iran to refrain from providing support for Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and other non-state actors, and to use its influence with those groups to de-escalate regional tensions. We, along with partners in the region, are working intensively to prevent the conflict from escalating further and spreading more widely. Emphasising the global importance of maritime security, we call on all parties not to threaten or interfere with lawful exercise of navigation rights and freedoms by all vessels, and condemn the four attacks on December 3 against three separate commercial vessels, connected to fourteen separate nations, operating in international waters in the southern Red Sea. We especially call on the Houthis to immediately cease attacks on civilians and threats to international shipping lanes and commercial vessels. There are reasons to believe that attacks by the Houthis are enabled by Iran. We express our deep concern with the rise of hateful speech and acts across the world since the beginning of the conflict, and categorically reject antisemitism and Islamophobia in any form.

Israelis and Palestinians have an equal right to live in safety, dignity, and peace. We are committed to working closely with partners to assist in building the conditions for sustainable long-term solutions for Gaza. We also need to see a return to a broader peace process. We remain committed to a Palestinian state as part of a two-state solution that enables both Israelis and Palestinians to live in a just, lasting, and secure peace.

We remain determined that Iran must never develop a nuclear weapon and reiterate that Iran must cease its unabated escalation of its nuclear program, which has no credible civilian justification and brings it dangerously close to actual weapon-related activities. We call on Iran to fulfil its legal obligations and political commitments regarding nuclear non-proliferation with prompt action, including the full and unconditional cooperation with the IAEA.

Indo-Pacific and the Region

Together with regional partners, including the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and its Member States, South Asian countries as well as the Pacific Island countries, we will continue our endeavours towards a free and open Indo-Pacific, which is inclusive, prosperous, secure, and based on the rule of law, and that protects shared principles.

Reconfirming the G7 Hiroshima Leaders’ Communique, we stand together as G7 partners on the following elements, which underpin our respective relations with China:

We stand prepared to build constructive and stable relations with China, recognising the importance of engaging candidly with and expressing our concerns directly to China. We act in our national interest. It is necessary to cooperate with China, given its role in the international community and the size of its economy, on global challenges as well as areas of common interest.

We call on China to engage with us, including in international fora, on areas such as the climate and biodiversity crisis and the conservation of natural resources in the framework of the Paris and Kunming-Montreal Agreements, addressing vulnerable countries’ debt sustainability and financing needs, global health and macroeconomic stability.

Our policy approaches are not designed to harm China nor do we seek to thwart China’s economic progress and development. A growing China that plays by international rules would be of global interest. We are not decoupling or turning inwards. At the same time, we recognise that economic resilience requires de-risking and diversifying. We will take steps, individually and collectively, to invest in our own economic vibrancy. We will reduce excessive dependencies in our critical supply chains.

With a view to enabling sustainable economic relations with China, and strengthening the international trading system, we will push for a level playing field for our workers and companies. We will seek to address the challenges posed by China’s non-market policies and practices, which distort the global economy. We will counter malign practices, such as illegitimate technology transfer or data disclosure. We will foster resilience to economic coercion. We also recognise the necessity of protecting certain advanced technologies that could be used to threaten our national security without unduly limiting trade and investment.

We remain seriously concerned about the situation in the East and South China Seas. We strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion.

We reaffirm the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait as indispensable to security and prosperity in the international community. There is no change in the basic positions of the G7 members on Taiwan, including stated one China policies. We call for a peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues.

We will keep voicing our concerns about the human rights situation in China, including in Tibet and Xinjiang where forced labour is of major concern to us. We call on China to honour its commitments under the Sino-British Joint Declaration and the Basic Law, which enshrine rights, freedoms and a high degree of autonomy for Hong Kong.

We call on China to act in accordance with its obligations under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the Vienna Convention on Consular relations, and not to conduct interference activities aimed at undermining the security and safety of our communities, the integrity of our democratic institutions and our economic prosperity.

We call on China to press Russia to stop its military aggression, and immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw its troops from Ukraine. We encourage China to support a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on territorial integrity and the principles and purposes of the UN Charter, including through its direct dialogue with Ukraine.

There is no legal basis for China’s expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea, and we oppose China’s militarisation activities in the region. We emphasise the universal and unified character of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and reaffirm UNCLOS’s important role in setting out the legal framework that governs all activities in the oceans and the seas. We reiterate that the award rendered by the Arbitral Tribunal on July 12, 2016, is a significant milestone, which is legally binding upon the parties to those proceedings, and a useful basis for peacefully resolving disputes between the parties.

We reiterate our call for the complete, verifiable, and irreversible dismantlement of all North Korea’s weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missiles. We strongly condemn continued ballistic missile launches, the recent launch using ballistic missile technology conducted on November 21, 2023 and arms transfers from North Korea to Russia, which directly violate relevant UNSCRs. We urge North Korea to respect human rights, facilitate access for international humanitarian organisations, and resolve the abductions issue immediately.

We welcome Japan’s safe, transparent, and science-based process, including the continued monitoring of the situation, to responsibly manage the discharge of Advanced Liquid Processing System treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station into the sea in proactively coordinating with scientists and partners, particularly across the Indo-Pacific region, as well as with the IAEA. We also welcome the IAEA’s comprehensive report of July 4, 2023 as well as its continued monitoring. We acknowledge the importance of the IAEA’s onsite presence during the process.

We support Indonesia initiating the accession process to become a full member of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) as well as further progress on ongoing accession processes more broadly.

Supporting Developing Economies and Strengthening International Financial Institutions

We reiterate our steadfast commitment to the achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). We remain committed to partnering with developing countries, particularly low-income countries, in dealing with multiple and complex challenges, and in mobilising finance for development from all sources. We reaffirm our commitment to mobilising up to $600 billion by 2027 through the G7 Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII) by scaling up public and private financing and investments through tailored country approaches and by developing key economic corridors.

We are working to deliver better, bigger, and more effective multilateral development banks (MDBs) by enhancing operating models, improving responsiveness and accessibility, and substantially increasing financing capacity to maximise development impact as well as by making MDBs work better as a system. We urge MDBs to continue their steadfast efforts to further implement the G20 Capital Adequacy Framework (CAF) recommendations. We urge the WBG to continue to implement operational and financial reforms. We will deliver on the G20 Leaders’ commitment to collectively mobilising more lending headroom and concessional finance to boost the World Bank’s capacity to support low and middle-income countries that need help in addressing global challenges, with a clear framework for the allocation of scarce concessional resources, and to provide strong support for the poorest countries. The G7 has already announced planned contributions that will unlock more than $35 billion and will step up efforts to deliver substantial contributions to this end. We are committed to collectively securing an ambitious International Development Association (IDA) 21 replenishment next year. We will work together over the next year to encourage and support the MDBs in strengthening their efforts to mobilise private capital and domestic resources.

At the IMF, we support the work to ensure the Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust (PRGT) is on a sustainable footing to meet the growing needs of low-income countries. We welcome the approval by the IMF Executive Board on a proposal to the Board of Governors to conclude the 16th General Review of Quotas of the IMF with a quota increase by December 15, 2023. We welcome the achievement of the $100 billion Special Drawing Rights (SDR) channelling target and will further explore viable options for enabling the voluntary channelling of SDRs through MDBs while respecting national legal frameworks and the need to preserve the reserve asset character and status of SDRs.

We will work together and with partners to deliver further progress on this global agenda, including through the IMF, MDB boards and the G20, as well as the discussions following the Paris Pact for People and the Planet and the G20 Compact with Africa Conference in Berlin.

We will continue to provide developing countries support for strengthening their tax capacity to build sustainable tax revenue sources to help deliver the SDGs. We also emphasise the role this support can play in implementation of the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting Two-Pillar Solution.

We reiterate the urgency of addressing debt vulnerabilities in low- and middle-income countries. This includes finalising outstanding country cases, making future debt treatment more transparent and timely, and improving our toolkits to put countries tackling reforms on more sustainable footing before they fall into crisis. We welcome the finalisation of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the debt treatment for Zambia and call for swift agreement on debt treatment for Ghana and Ethiopia. Following the recent agreement between Sri Lanka and its official creditors, we look forward to the swift resolution of the debt treatment of Sri Lanka. We welcome joint efforts by all stakeholders, including private creditors, to continue working towards enhancing debt transparency. We recognise the role that climate resilient debt clauses (CRDC) can play in enhancing the safety net for borrowers facing the impact of climate change.

Climate Change, Energy and Environment

We remain steadfast in our commitment to the Paris Agreement, keeping a limit of 1.5°C global temperature rise within reach through scaled up action in this critical decade. We welcome the first global stocktake (GST), and will pursue ambitious outcomes at the ongoing 28th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC-COP 28) in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and extend our full support to the UAE Presidency. We welcome the swift adoption of the decision on operationalisation of the new funding arrangements.

While acknowledging various pathways according to each country’s energy situation, industrial and social structures and geographical conditions, we reiterate that these should lead to our common goal of net zero by 2050 at the latest in order to keep a limit of 1.5 °C within reach. We will contribute towards and support a global tripling of renewable energy capacity and a doubling of annual energy efficiency improvements by 2030 taking into consideration national circumstances, with currently 123 countries supporting those targets at COP 28. We will do this hand in hand with accelerating the phase out of unabated fossil fuels so as to achieve our climate ambition. We commit to prioritising concrete and timely steps towards the goal of accelerating the phase out of domestic unabated coal power generation, and to ending the construction of new unabated coal fired power generation. Those G7 countries that opt to use nuclear energy recognise its potential to provide affordable low carbon energy that can reduce dependence on fossil fuels, to address climate crisis, and to ensure global energy security as the source of baseload energy and grid flexibility, and support a global aspirational goal of tripling nuclear energy capacity from 2020 by 2050 that was endorsed by a coalition of 23 countries in the margins of the COP28, recognising the different domestic circumstances of each country.

We continue our implementation of our commitments to the developed country Parties’ goal of jointly mobilising $100 billion annually in climate finance by 2020 through to 2025, and welcome that the goal looks likely to have been met as of 2022 as stated in the Report by the OECD Secretary-General. We underscore the need to enhance international cooperation and coordination within the G7 and beyond. In this regard, recalling our determination to support developing countries’ just energy transitions, we welcome progress achieved on Just Energy Transition Partnerships (JETPs) with partner countries and will continue our efforts for its implementation.

We reiterate our commitment to the swift and full implementation of the Kunming Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework and to achievement of each of its goals and targets. We are committed to ending plastic pollution, with the ambition to reduce additional plastic pollution to zero by 2040 including through an international legally binding instrument.

Economic Resilience and Economic Security

Recalling the G7 Statement on Economic Resilience and Economic Security and recognising that the weaponisation of economic vulnerabilities is becoming a growing concern for G7 members and other countries, we are determined to continue making progress to enhance our strategic coordination on these issues, including through the G7’s Coordination Platform on Economic Coercion. We will increase our collective assessment, preparedness, deterrence, and response to economic coercion, and further promote cooperation with partners beyond the G7. We will also coordinate, as appropriate, to support targeted states, economies and entities as a demonstration of solidarity and resolve to uphold the rule of law.

We have strengthened channels of communication to address supply disruptions and shared insights and best practices, including from respective scenario-based stress testing. We will further step up our collaboration based on the principles on resilient and reliable supply chains, including for critical minerals, semiconductors and batteries, which are now supported by a broader number of partners beyond the G7. We encourage all countries to support them. We welcome the successful launch of the “Partnership for RISE (Resilient and Inclusive Supply-chain Enhancement)” and continue to support its implementation with speed and quality.

We affirm our shared responsibility and determination to coordinate on preventing the cutting-edge technologies we develop from being used to further military capabilities that threaten international peace and security. To this end, we will share, as appropriate, information and experiences to further develop common understanding of such risks and the policy tools needed to address them, and take further actions where necessary, including those related to export and investment, corresponding to the circumstances of each country. We will further strengthen multilateral efforts to cooperate in the field of export controls to ensure gaps in our dual use technology protection ecosystem cannot be exploited. We have a common interest in preventing the narrow set of technological advances that are assessed to be core to enhancing the military and intelligence capabilities of actors who may use these capabilities to undermine international peace and security, from being fuelled by our companies’ capital, expertise, and knowledge. We recognise that appropriate measures designed to address risks from outbound investment could be important to complement existing tools of targeted controls on exports and inbound investments, which work together to protect our sensitive technologies from being used in ways that threaten international peace and security.

We will increase our efforts to implement risk-based policies and measures to promote research security and research integrity.

We reiterate our commitment to working and coordinating on economic resilience and economic security through the G7 framework to make year-on-year progress in a holistic manner.

Trade

We underscore the need to pursue WTO reform to improve all its functions through an inclusive member driven process, and remain committed to conducting discussions with a view to having a fully and well-functioning dispute settlement system accessible to all members by 2024. We will continue to work towards concrete and ambitious outcomes at the upcoming 13th WTO Ministerial Conference.

Food Security

We welcome progress on coordinated actions of the G7 with a wide range of stakeholders to strengthen global food security and nutrition. We recognise the continuing urgency and renew our commitment to working together with partners beyond the G7 to build resilient and sustainable agriculture and food systems and to progressively realise the right to adequate food and nutrition for all, in particular by ensuring open and fair agricultural trade, promoting resilient food supply chains and improving agricultural productivity in a sustainable manner. We also stress the need to improve availability, affordability and accessibility and promote efficient and responsible use of fertilisers, including through local fertiliser production.

Health

We renew our commitment to developing and strengthening the global health architecture (GHA) for future health emergencies, achieving more resilient, equitable, and sustainable universal health coverage (UHC), and promoting health innovations.

We reaffirm our commitment to enhancing governance, international norms and regulations including through the negotiations on the future international agreement on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response (PPR) (WHO CA+). We also commit to financing for PPR, including through the Pandemic Fund, enhanced manufacturing capacity globally, and the exploration of a rapid response financing framework.

We also continue to call for further domestic resource mobilisation, as well as efficient use of existing resources, and private financing, including through “Impact Investment Initiative (the Triple I) for Global Health.”

Building on the G7 Hiroshima Vision for Equitable Access to medical countermeasures (MCMs), we welcome the collaborative progress made on the MCM Delivery Partnership for equitable access (MCDP) and also commit to explore further means to coordinate and mobilise surge financing for production, procurement, and delivery of MCMs, including development financing solutions.

We will further promote comprehensive sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR).

Digital

We renew our commitment to advancing international discussions on inclusive artificial intelligence (AI) governance and interoperability between AI governance frameworks, while we recognise that approaches and policy instruments to achieve the common vision and goal of trustworthy AI may vary across G7 members, to achieve our common vision and goal of safe, secure, and trustworthy AI, in line with our shared democratic values. We endorse the outcomes of the G7 Digital and Tech Ministers’ Meeting on December 1, 2023, notably the Hiroshima AI Process Comprehensive Policy Framework and the Work Plan to advance Hiroshima AI Process. We welcome the Hiroshima AI Process Comprehensive Policy Framework. It represents the first successful international framework that includes guiding principles and the code of conduct to address the impact of advanced AI systems on our societies and economies. We call on AI actors to support the Hiroshima Process International Guiding Principles and the Hiroshima Process International Code of Conduct. The achievement of the Hiroshima AI Process under Japan’s G7 Presidency shows that we can act quickly to lead the way in responsible innovation and in the governance of emerging technologies. We look forward to further advancing the Hiroshima AI Process in accordance with the work plan developed by relevant Ministers.

We welcome the UK hosted AI Safety Summit and look forward to the next international AI meetings to be hosted by the Republic of Korea and France. We reaffirm the importance of our close cooperation with the OECD and the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI).

We commit to working together for further advancing the Data Free Flow with Trust (DFFT), and welcome the concrete progress made in establishing the Institutional Arrangement for Partnership in cooperation with the OECD.

Conclusion

As we look to the 2024 Italian G7 Presidency, and in our support to the Brazilian G20 Presidency, we will strive towards a peaceful and prosperous world, building on the outcomes achieved in Hiroshima.

Under the Italian Presidency, we will continue our support to Ukraine and will address other crises. We will promote mutually beneficial partnerships with developing and emerging countries, particularly in Africa. We will address key issues, such as economic security and resilience, sustainable development, food and energy security, gender equality, AI, irregular migration, and human trafficking.