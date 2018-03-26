Foreign Secretary comments on attempted missile attacks against Saudi Arabia

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said:

I was appalled by last night’s multiple Houthi missile launches at Saudi Arabia, which threatened civilian areas and resulted in at least one fatality. I offer my condolences to the families of those killed and injured. Building on the recent UN Panel of Experts report, we will be calling on the UN to investigate how these latest missiles found their way into Yemen in contravention of Security Council Resolutions.

The United Kingdom stands shoulder to shoulder with Saudi Arabia in the face of such serious national security threats. Those responsible must cease these dangerous and provocative actions. A return to political dialogue remains vital to ensuring an end to the conflict for the sake of the Yemeni people and regional security. British nationals in Saudi Arabia should continue to follow FCO Travel Advice.