Press release
Foreign Secretary comments on attempted missile attacks against Saudi Arabia
Boris Johnson calls on the UN to investigate the origin of the missiles.
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said:
I was appalled by last night’s multiple Houthi missile launches at Saudi Arabia, which threatened civilian areas and resulted in at least one fatality. I offer my condolences to the families of those killed and injured. Building on the recent UN Panel of Experts report, we will be calling on the UN to investigate how these latest missiles found their way into Yemen in contravention of Security Council Resolutions.
The United Kingdom stands shoulder to shoulder with Saudi Arabia in the face of such serious national security threats. Those responsible must cease these dangerous and provocative actions. A return to political dialogue remains vital to ensuring an end to the conflict for the sake of the Yemeni people and regional security. British nationals in Saudi Arabia should continue to follow FCO Travel Advice.
Notes to Editors
-
The Foreign Secretary and Development Secretary issued a joint statement on the anniversary of the conflict in Yemen, available here
-
In its latest report published 26 January 2018, the UN Panel of Experts found Iran to be in non-compliance with paragraph 14 of resolution 2216 (2015) for failing take the necessary measures to prevent the direct or indirect supply, sale or transfer, of extended range short-range ballistic missiles to the Houthi-Saleh forces
Further information
-
Follow the Foreign Secretary on Twitter @BorisJohnson and Facebook
-
Follow the Foreign Office on Twitter @foreignoffice and Facebook
-
Follow the Foreign Office on Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn
Media enquiries
For journalists
Email newsdesk@fco.gov.uk
Newsdesk 020 7008 3100