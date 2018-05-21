Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson attends G20 talks in Buenos Aires

As part of his five-day tour of Latin America, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson will attend today’s (21 May) G20 meeting of Foreign Ministers in Buenos Aires.

Mr Johnson will have bilateral meetings with a number of foreign ministers in the margins of the G20, including China’s Wang Yi, South Korea’s Kang-Kyung-wha, and Turkey’s Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said:

The G20 meeting in Buenos Aires is the ideal platform for the UK to continue to raise some of the most pressing issues in the world today, including fighting terrorism, tackling modern slavery, combatting the illegal wildlife trade, and raising standards of education for women and girls around the world.

While in Buenos Aires, the Foreign Secretary will also hold a meeting with Argentina’s Security Minister, Patricia Bullrich, where both countries will sign a memorandum of understanding on a number of global issues.

Notes for editors

The themes for the 2018 Foreign Minister’s G20 include the role of the G20, multilateralism and good governance, and action for fair and sustainable development. G20 Foreign Ministers have met twice previously – under the Mexican and German G20 Presidencies in 2012 and 2017 respectively. Mr Johnson recently launched his Platform for Education, a group of 12 influential figures from across the Commonwealth to drive forward the political momentum on girls’ education, hold countries to account and champion good practice. The UK has also launched a £5m policy lab bringing experts from across the Commonwealth to share technical skills, drive up performance and tackle the root causes of girls’ illiteracy.

Find out more about the Foreign Secretary’s visit to Latin America.

Further information