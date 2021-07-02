DSA02 – DNSR Defence Nuclear Safety Regulations of the Defence Nuclear Enterprise

These Ministry of Defence ( MOD ) Defence Nuclear Safety Regulations are issued by the Defence Nuclear Safety Regulator and form the basis of MOD ’s regulatory framework for the Defence Nuclear Enterprise comprising of the Nuclear Propulsion Programme and the Nuclear Weapon Programme. They should be read by people and organisations conducting Defence Nuclear activities on behalf of the MOD .

The goal of the regulations is to ensure that the management of safety and environmental protection of defence nuclear activities can achieve outcomes at least as good as those governed by the UK and international legislation.