DSA03 – DNSR Defence Nuclear Safety Regulations of the Defence Nuclear Enterprise
This publication specifies the guidance for the Defence Nuclear Safety Regulations of the Defence Nuclear Enterprise comprising of the Nuclear Propulsion Programme and the Nuclear Weapon Programme for UK Ministry of Defence and replaces the withdrawn JSP 518 and JSP 538 Regulations.
These Ministry of Defence (MOD) Defence Nuclear Safety Regulations are issued by the Defence Nuclear Safety Regulator and form the basis of MOD’s regulatory framework for the Defence Nuclear Enterprise comprising of the Nuclear Propulsion Programme and the Nuclear Weapon Programme. They should be read by people and organisations conducting Defence Nuclear activities on behalf of the MOD.
The goal of the regulations is to ensure that the management of safety and environmental protection of defence nuclear activities can achieve outcomes at least as good as those governed by the UK and international legislation.
They replace the withdrawn regulations of JSP 518 (Regulations of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Programme) and JSP 538 (Regulations of the Nuclear Weapons Programme).