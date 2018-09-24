FCO statement on international efforts to implement UN Security Council Resolutions on North Korea

An FCO spokesman said:

We welcome the announcement about the coordination of efforts from international partners in enforcing sanctions on North Korea. The UK stands shoulder to shoulder with the United States as well as Australia, Canada, France, Japan, and New Zealand in our commitment to ensuring UN Security Council Resolutions are fully enforced.

Until we see North Korea take tangible steps towards complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearisation the UK will remain steadfast in our support of international efforts, particularly those focused on disrupting maritime sanctions evasion. It is incumbent on all UN member states to be vigilant and proactive in their enforcement of sanctions on North Korea.