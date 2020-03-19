Coronavirus – Changes to Veterans UK Services

These precautions mean that we will be introducing changes to some of our services as follows:

War Pension Scheme/Armed Forces Compensation Scheme (AFCS) Medical Examinations

With effect from 17 March, all planned medical examinations in relation to compensation scheme claims will be cancelled for a period of up to 3 months. All veterans with dates for medical examinations during this period will be contacted direct by the DWP’s Centre for Health and Disability Assessments (CHDA) to confirm cancellation. Veterans UK is now reviewing whether individual War Pension and AFCS claims can be progressed without a medical examination and more information will be issued to those affected in due course. There is no need to contact the Veterans UK helpline at the moment.

Veterans Welfare Service/Defence Transition Services/Integrated Personal Commissioning For Veterans Visits We have decided to suspend, except in the most exceptional circumstances, all face to face welfare meetings with veterans with immediate effect as a protection for our clients and our staff. Please rest assured that we will continue to provide advice, information and support via telephone, email or letter and our welfare staff will remain available to assist veterans in need at this difficult time. Please see urgent-help-for-veterans

Appeal Tribunal Hearings

With effect from 20 March, all appeal hearings in England, Scotland and Wales (against War Pensions and Armed Forces Compensation Scheme decisions) are being cancelled until further notice. Tribunals usually involve the attendance of veterans and it would be wrong for these to proceed in the current circumstances. The HM Courts and Tribunals Service are contacting all those with appeals affected. Northern Ireland have not yet made a decision on hearings.

Veterans UK Helpline

To help us maintain a service and better manage the impact of staff availability, we are changing our helpline opening hours to 8am to 4pm (instead of 5pm) Monday to Friday. When the helpline is closed, callers in need of immediate emotional support will continue to be given the option to be routed to The Samaritans 24 hour helpline.

It is always our aim to provide the best possible service. However, we must now also balance this with adopting Government advice on reducing the risks of spreading the Coronavirus. We would like to thank everyone for their understanding during this unprecedented time.

