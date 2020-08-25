Veterans UK looking for new ways to help ease the pressure on the National Health Service and continue processing claims safely

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, has brought about many changes to how we work, particularly to how we gather evidence from organisations who have also had to adapt to new ways of working. We have had to think about how best we can still obtain all the relevant medical information with the least added pressure for the NHS , and how to overcome the suspension of face to face compensation scheme medical board examinations.

What does this mean for our Customers?

Veterans UK won’t be issuing requests for medical board examinations or Hospital Case notes. Instead, we will be issuing a Primary Care Factual report and supplementary self-assessment form directly to the claimant. A letter will explain everything and provide instructions for the claimant to follow, it will include information on how to get help completing the Self-Assessment Form, if needed.

The Primary Care Factual Report has been slightly redesigned for completion by either the General Practitioner or surgery practice manager. They should be able to complete the relevant sections using treatment notes held on their records, although in a small number of cases the GP may ask the claimant to attend the surgery prior to completion of the form. We are asking claimants to return this form to Veterans UK along with the Self-Assessment Form and any other documents related to their condition(s).

The Self-Assessment Form completed by the claimant, will provide our Medical Adviser with information that will inform their view on the entitlement and level of assessment under the scheme.