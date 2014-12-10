News story
Companies House Christmas and New Year opening times
Availability of our contact centre and our filing services over the festive season.
Christmas and New Year opening schedule 2018
|Date
|Office affected
|Monday 24 December
|All offices open
|Tuesday 25 December
|All offices closed
|Wednesday 26 December
|All offices closed
|Thursday 27 December
|All offices open
|Friday 28 December
|All offices open
|Monday 31 December
|All offices open
|Tuesday 1 January 2019
|All offices closed
|Wednesday 2 January 2019
|Edinburgh office closed
Online services
Companies House online services are available throughout the holiday period.
You can file your accounts and confirmation statement online.
You’ll need an authentication code. Allow plenty of time if you have to request a code, as it’s sent to the company by post.
Contact centre availability
Telephone enquiries: 0303 1234 500
|Date
|Availability
|Monday 24 December
|Open - 8:30am to 3pm
|Tuesday 25 December
|Closed
|Wednesday 26 December
|Closed
|Thursday 27 December
|Open - 8:30am to 6pm
|Friday 28 December
|Open - 8:30am to 6pm
|Monday 31 December
|Open - 8:30am to 6pm
|Tuesday 1 January 2019
|Closed
|Wednesday 2 January 2019
|Open - 8:30am to 6pm
Document delivery
Our Cardiff office is manned 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to receive documents delivered by hand or post. Our London and Edinburgh offices have a letterbox for out of hours deliveries, but our Belfast office does not. Find out how to get to our offices.
We must receive acceptable accounts by the due date. We will not accept delays in transit as an excuse for late filing.
Applications for certified copies
Same day orders placed after 2pm on Friday 21 December and Friday 28 December will be processed as usual.
We cannot be held accountable for any postal delays over the holiday period.
Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve
We’ll only process same day orders placed before 9am. Any orders placed after 9am will be processed on 27 December and 2 January.
Travelling to our London office on New Year’s Eve
Due to the New Year’s celebrations organised by Westminster Council, all roads surrounding the office including Victoria Street and Westminster Bridge will be closed from 2pm.
Last updated 27 November 2018 + show all updates
- Our Christmas and New Year schedule for 2018.
- Christmas and New Year schedule for 2017 added.
- 2016 to 2017 notice updated
- 2015 dates updated
- London office New Year's Eve road closure information added.
- First published.