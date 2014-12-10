Companies House Christmas and New Year opening times

Christmas and New Year opening schedule 2018

Date Office affected Monday 24 December All offices open Tuesday 25 December All offices closed Wednesday 26 December All offices closed Thursday 27 December All offices open Friday 28 December All offices open Monday 31 December All offices open Tuesday 1 January 2019 All offices closed Wednesday 2 January 2019 Edinburgh office closed

Online services

Companies House online services are available throughout the holiday period.

Telephone enquiries: 0303 1234 500

Date Availability Monday 24 December Open - 8:30am to 3pm Tuesday 25 December Closed Wednesday 26 December Closed Thursday 27 December Open - 8:30am to 6pm Friday 28 December Open - 8:30am to 6pm Monday 31 December Open - 8:30am to 6pm Tuesday 1 January 2019 Closed Wednesday 2 January 2019 Open - 8:30am to 6pm

Document delivery

Our Cardiff office is manned 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to receive documents delivered by hand or post. Our London and Edinburgh offices have a letterbox for out of hours deliveries, but our Belfast office does not. Find out how to get to our offices.

We must receive acceptable accounts by the due date. We will not accept delays in transit as an excuse for late filing.



Applications for certified copies

Same day orders placed after 2pm on Friday 21 December and Friday 28 December will be processed as usual.

We cannot be held accountable for any postal delays over the holiday period.

Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve

We’ll only process same day orders placed before 9am. Any orders placed after 9am will be processed on 27 December and 2 January.

Travelling to our London office on New Year’s Eve

Due to the New Year’s celebrations organised by Westminster Council, all roads surrounding the office including Victoria Street and Westminster Bridge will be closed from 2pm.

Find out more about the New Year’s Eve road closures.