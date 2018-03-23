CMA secures changes from further gambling firm

BGO Entertainment Ltd has formally agreed to change the way it offers bonus promotions to customers playing casino-like games online. This means players will be able to access and release their own money.

This follows an investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), conducted in collaboration with the Gambling Commission, to make sure the £4.7 billion online gambling sector is not breaking consumer protection law in its promotions.

BGO has now given the CMA formal commitments that it will be clear in the terms and conditions of its bonus promotions, and that it will prominently flag any significant restrictions to players. It will not have terms which:

Require people to play multiple times before allowing them to withdraw their own money

Prevent them from withdrawing their full balance by minimum withdrawal limits

Could oblige players to take part in publicity.

The commitments were made in response to the CMA’s concerns that certain terms in these promotions were likely to be unfair, and that its practices could mislead consumers in breach of consumer protection law. This follows similar commitments given by 3 other operators - Ladbrokes, William Hill, and PT Entertainment – announced on 1 February 2018.

BGO has also separately agreed that it will not include terms which could be used to unfairly change promotions after players have opted in.

George Lusty, CMA Senior Director for Consumer Protection, said:

Gambling firms should not have terms that could be used to catch players out by unfairly changing their promotions after a customer has opted in. We are therefore pleased that BGO has pledged to make these important changes. Following the CMA’s action, the gambling industry is rightly taking steps to overhaul online terms and conditions that could be misleading or unfair.

Before entering into these commitments with the CMA, BGO had already made welcome changes to address some of the CMA’s concerns – such as removing restrictions on winnings from cash deposits.

