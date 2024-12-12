Press release

Advice accepted on spring 2025 COVID-19 vaccination programme

The government has accepted advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) for the spring 2025 COVID-19 vaccination programme.

Andrew Gwynne MP
12 December 2024

Minister for Public Health and Prevention, Andrew Gwynne, said:

We are committed to making sure the most vulnerable people are protected from COVID-19, and have accepted the independent advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation for the spring 2025 vaccination programme.

I urge those eligible who are yet to come forward for a COVID-19, flu or RSV vaccination this winter to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves, their family, and the NHS.

Background information

The aim of the COVID-19 immunisation programme is to prevent serious disease (hospitalisation and/or mortality) arising from COVID-19.

JCVI advises that the following groups should be offered COVID-19 vaccination in spring 2025:

  • adults aged 75 years and over
  • residents in a care home for older adults
  • individuals aged 6 months and over who are immunosuppressed (as defined in the ‘immunosuppression’ sections of tables 3 or 4 in the COVID-19 chapter of the green book)

The government is considering JCVI’s advice for autumn 2025 and spring 2026 programmes and will respond in due course.

