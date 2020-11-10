Total restriction of online advertising for products high in fat, sugar and salt (HFSS)

We’re asking questions on:

what types of advertising will be restricted

who will be liable for compliance

enforcement of the restrictions

In 2019 the government consulted on restricting advertising of HFSS for TV and online. It asked for views on whether to extend current advertising restrictions on broadcast TV and online media, including consulting on watershed restrictions. In July 2020 the government confirmed its intention to introduce a 9pm watershed on TV.

This new consultation goes further and looks at how a total HFSS advertising restriction could be implemented online. It should be read with the 2019 consultation.