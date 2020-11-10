Open consultation

Total restriction of online advertising for products high in fat, sugar and salt (HFSS)

Published 10 November 2020
From:
Department of Health and Social Care and Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport

We want your views on our proposal for a total online advertising restriction for HFSS products to reduce the amount of HFSS advertising children are exposed to online.

We’re asking questions on:

  • what types of advertising will be restricted
  • who will be liable for compliance
  • enforcement of the restrictions

In 2019 the government consulted on restricting advertising of HFSS for TV and online. It asked for views on whether to extend current advertising restrictions on broadcast TV and online media, including consulting on watershed restrictions. In July 2020 the government confirmed its intention to introduce a 9pm watershed on TV.

This new consultation goes further and looks at how a total HFSS advertising restriction could be implemented online. It should be read with the 2019 consultation.

Introducing a total online advertising restriction for products high in fat, sugar and salt (HFSS)

Evidence note

Privacy notice

