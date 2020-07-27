Tackling obesity: government strategy
Sets out the actions the government will take to tackle obesity and help adults and children to live healthier lives.
Documents
Details
We have known for decades that living with obesity reduces life expectancy and increases the chance of serious diseases such as cancer, heart disease and type 2 diabetes. In the last few months we have seen that excess weight puts individuals at risk of worse outcomes from coronavirus (COVID-19).
This publication outlines actions the government will take to tackle obesity and help adults and children to live healthier lives.